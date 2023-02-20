The Megladon tooth, which is several millions of years old and came from the remains of an extinct shark that was once one of the world’s greatest predators, was returned in a carrier bag to the visitor attraction and the thief was caught on CCTV throwing it back carelessly.

The tooth was taken by a visitor to a guided fossil dig on Thursday, an event also caught on security cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Bowerman, who owns the attraction near Pateley Bridge, said: “Well I am speechless! The millions of years old Megladon tooth has been returned. Sadly it’s broken, if only they would have handled it with care!

Stump Cross Caverns

“We got a phone call from an anonymous number to say it had been returned. We asked why they had launched it but they just hung up!

“Wow, how hard would it be just to deliver it properly and intact? Words fail me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve just watched the CCTV of the fossil dig and can see clearly on camera who took it. So hiding from the camera on its return was somewhat pointless.”