Constructed between 1988 and 1992, the 5.2m high tempietto Italianate bandstand, pictured right, lies in Harrogate Conservation Area. (Picture Gerard Binks)

North Yorkshire County Council has long maintained it was committed to creating a more active travel system in the town centre via its £10.9 million Harrogate Gateway project.

Now, as if to demonstrate that pledge is more than a case of good intentions, an application has been submitted by consultants by WSP on behalf of the county council to remove the ‘little temple’ on Station Parade to make way for the potential redevelopment.

the 5.2m high tempietto Italianate bandstand lies in Harrogate Conservation Area but has struggled to win supporters.

As part of the plans, Harrogate Borough Council’s principal conservation officer for place-shaping, Emma Gibbens, outlined the role the little temple had played on Station Square for 30 years but, also, why it has to go.

"Although of low historic significance,” she said in a consultation comment, “the tempietto offers some aesthetic contribution to the historic character and is sensitive to Harrogate Conservation Area in its use of materials.”

"The removal is part of a scheme that will provide a new high quality public realm to this part of the conservation area and there is no objection to its removal in this situation.”

The Harrogate Gateway project has been in development for three years and aims to bring cycle lanes and more walking to the town centre.

But measures such as reducing Station Parade to one-lane traffic and a part-pedestrianisation of James Street have proved to be unpopular with some business leaders in Harrogate.

If it goes ahead, the demolition of the tempietto, which was built as part of the redevelopment of the area to create the new Victoria Shopping Centre, will be the first example of working on the ground amid the delays and controversy of Gateway.