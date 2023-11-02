Ripon Cathedral's annual St Wilfrid’s Banquet has raised more than £31,000 which will fund the cathedral’s mission to serve the people and communities of North Yorkshire.

The funds will go towards an education programme with free activities for children in the cathedral during school holidays, the Diocese of Leeds, and the conservation of music and heritage.

The banquet took place at the cathedral on Friday, October 13, and was hosted by the Dean of Ripon - the Very Rev John Dobson.

The event was sponsored by Ecclesiastical Insurance and supported by more local businesses than ever this year including: Bon Coeur Fine Wines, Biker Group, Baroque Hair, Brook Taverner, Lucas Lee and Hemingways, to name but a few.

The cathedral's black tie candlelit banquet invited 275 guests to enjoy a sparkling champagne and gin cocktail reception, sponsored by Lucas Lee and supported by Cooper King, Bon Coeur Fine Wines and Fever Tree.

The drinks reception was accompanied by the James Mainwaring Trio and was followed by a four-course meal by The Yorkshire Party Company.

Diners were entertained by singer Henry Lunn and close-up magician Rob Hutchinson and were able to participate in fundraising activities which included a game of heads and tails, a raffle and a gift tree with prizes kindly donated by business and individuals in the local community.

Guests also participated in both a live and silent auction. The evening finished with a silent disco - where guests donned a pair of headphones and took part in the unique experience of dancing inside the cathedral.

Ripon Cathedral Development Trust, which organised the event, runs several major public events each year, with the Christmas Gift and Food Fair taking place on Friday, November 24, and Saturday, November 25.

Fundraising and events officer Nicola Bailey said: “The banquet is one of the most spectacular events the cathedral hosts during the year.

“The building comes alive with guests enjoying the evening in the beautiful candle-lit setting. A unique dining experience held in one of Yorkshire’s most stunning venues.