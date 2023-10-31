Sold out notices for amazing Halloween Creepy Carnival at Harrogate area's oldest visitor attraction
and live on Freeview channel 276
After a fantastic opening weekend for its Halloween Creepy Carnival, a spokesperson for Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough said: "It’s been an amazing event so far; we’ve been sold out all weekend.
"We’ve had some incredible feedback, including: “We were blown away by the Halloween experience. The people dressed up were fab.”
"And: "the kids absolutely loved everything about it.'"
Mother Shipton's Cave, which was awarded a prestigious Welcome Accolade from VisitEngland recently in recognition of the exceptionally high standards observed during their latest VisitEngland Quality Scheme Assessment, said the family fun would continue until Sunday, November 5.
Boasting that it can offer the ultimate destination for those seeking the spookiest family-friendly Halloween experience, visitors to Mother Shipton’s Cave can expect to be thrilled and amazed by hauntingly captivating displays and spine-tingling surprises.
Explore abandoned circus tents as they whisper ghostly secrets from their forgotten past and meet a host of creepy characters.
Visitors of all ages can indulge their curiosity as they explore the mysterious ancient forest.
Uncover its spooky secrets and capture perfect photo moments.
Pause your journey at the log gazebos and warm your chilled bones with a haunted hot chocolate, or savour the darkness with a black magic ice cream.
Refreshments, drinks, pasties, and pies are on offer from the Cauldron Kiosk.
To book tickets, visit: https://mothershipton.digitickets.co.uk/tickets