Sold out notices for amazing Halloween Creepy Carnival at Harrogate area's oldest visitor attraction

A Halloween event for all the family at the most historic visitor attraction in the Harrogate area is proving a rip-roaring sell-out success with five days still to run.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a fantastic opening weekend for its Halloween Creepy Carnival, a spokesperson for Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough said: "It’s been an amazing event so far; we’ve been sold out all weekend.

"We’ve had some incredible feedback, including: “We were blown away by the Halloween experience. The people dressed up were fab.”

"And: "the kids absolutely loved everything about it.'"

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a fantastic opening weekend for the Halloween Creepy Carnival at Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mother Shipton's Cave, which was awarded a prestigious Welcome Accolade from VisitEngland recently in recognition of the exceptionally high standards observed during their latest VisitEngland Quality Scheme Assessment, said the family fun would continue until Sunday, November 5.

Boasting that it can offer the ultimate destination for those seeking the spookiest family-friendly Halloween experience, visitors to Mother Shipton’s Cave can expect to be thrilled and amazed by hauntingly captivating displays and spine-tingling surprises.

Explore abandoned circus tents as they whisper ghostly secrets from their forgotten past and meet a host of creepy characters.

Visitors of all ages can indulge their curiosity as they explore the mysterious ancient forest.

Halloween fun for all the family - Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough was awarded a prestigious Welcome Accolade from VisitEngland recently. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uncover its spooky secrets and capture perfect photo moments.

Pause your journey at the log gazebos and warm your chilled bones with a haunted hot chocolate, or savour the darkness with a black magic ice cream.

Refreshments, drinks, pasties, and pies are on offer from the Cauldron Kiosk.