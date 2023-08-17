News you can trust since 1836
Sir Michael Parkinson praised for playing 'important role in raising awareness of cancer' by Harrogate-based charity

A Harrogate-based charity has hailed its patron Sir Michael Parkinson for “speaking out about his own personal experience of cancer” as news broke of the death of the broadcasting giant.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:24 BST

Yorkshire Cancer Research said it was with great sadness that it learned about the death at the age of 88 of the charity’s patron, Sir Michael Parkinson CBE.

Sir Michael, who was born in Cudworth, near Barnsley, became patron of Yorkshire Cancer Research in March 2016 following his own experiences with prostate cancer.

The presenter had made it public in 2012 that he was receiving radiotherapy treatment but got the all-clear from doctors two years later.

The late Sir Michael Parkinson CBE with his wife Mark - Yorkshire Cancer Research said it was with great sadness that it learned about the death at the age of 88 of the charity’s patron. (Picture Yorkshire Cancer Research)The late Sir Michael Parkinson CBE with his wife Mark - Yorkshire Cancer Research said it was with great sadness that it learned about the death at the age of 88 of the charity’s patron. (Picture Yorkshire Cancer Research)
Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Harrogate- based Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “We are extremely sad to learn that Sir Michael Parkinson CBE, has passed away.

"He was a staunch supporter of equality and equity for people with cancer, no matter who they are or where they lived.

"By speaking out about his own experiences, he played an important role in both raising awareness of cancer and raising funds for research into the disease.”

At the time he became the charity’s patron, the man regarded as ‘the greatest TV interviewer of all time’ said he had been surprised at the situation with cancer sufferers.

“I’m very proud to be a Yorkshireman, and I was surprised and upset to learn that cancer outcomes in the county are not good as other parts of the UK,” said Sir Michael.

"Having been diagnosed and treated for cancer myself, I understand how important it is to have access to the very best treatments and care.

“I believe that everyone should have an equal chance of living a long and healthy life, so I am delighted to support the work of Yorkshire Cancer Research and help them address these unacceptable inequalities.”

Sir Michael went on to inspire fundraising for the charity while raising awareness of cancer signs and encouraging people with cancer in Yorkshire to support each other by sharing their experiences.

Dr Kathryn Scott added: “We send out heartfelt condolences to his family at this extremely sad time.”

