Show's producer hits out at vandalism of banner as an insult to Harrogate legend and late historian Malcolm Neesam

The thick vinyl banner on Kings Road was designed to advertise The Man Who Captured Sunlight, a new stage play telling the story of Harrogate's legendary mayor and inventor Samson Fox, who is famed for revolutionising the town in the late 19th century.

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, Director of Cause UK and producer of the play, said the vandalism was an insult to late Harrogate historian Malcolm Neesam who provided invaluable background information for the production.

"As if supporting the arts and theatre wasn’t hard enough already,” said Clair.

The vandalised banner in Harrogate promoting the new stage play The Man Who Captured Sunlight.

“We have put a lot of work in championing this story, as well as providing a platform for artists and creatives.

"Whoever did this had to use conscious effort and strength.

"What makes it more upsetting is that the new play was Malcolm's last project before he died.

"My message is don’t let the vandals win and continue to support the arts.”

The premiere of The Man Who Captured Sunlight on Friday,September 23 at the Royal Hall is being dedicated to Malcolm Neesam who died after a long illness in June.

The play's other two advisors - Edward Fox and Freddie Fox – are descendants of Samson Fox whose true ‘rags to riches’ story saw him born into poverty in Bradford in 1838 before becoming an internationally-renowned engineer, industrialist and philanthropist and main benefactor behind the construction of the Royal Hall.

As mayor of Harrogate from 1889 to 1892, Samson Fox built a water gas plant to provide the main street of Harrogate with some of the earliest street lighting.

Harrogate artist Christian Alexander Bailey, who created the original artwork of The Man Who Captured Sunlight, also hit out over the damaged banner.“It’s upsetting to see this vandalism, or understand why anyone would do it."It's a vinyl banner, so would have had to be cut, I don't see anyone having the ability to tear that with their bare hands.”

The play has been cast by the North of Watford acting agency.

Joe Standerline, who plays Samson, has appeared in TV shows such as Victoria, The Full Monty and Safe.