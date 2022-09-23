Royal honour: Will Harrogate lead the way in creating a Queen Elizabeth II Country Park

Pannal historian Anne Smith, who is ex-chairman of Harrogate Civic Society, believes Queen Elizabeth II Country Park would be a fitting tribute to a “wonderful lady”.

"If this was to happen, Harrogate Borough Council would be the first authority in the UK to mark the respect in an official way that we all feel for such a wonderful lady,” said Mrs Smith.

"It would also be a fitting way for Harrogate Borough Council to bow out after serving the people of Harrogate and beyond for so many many years.”

The parcel of land the published author has identified as a possible location for a new royal park is in Crimple Valley on the Pannal village side of the A61, formerly called Pannal Park.

A published author, Mrs Smith published a definitive guide last year called Pannal and Burn Bridge: Their Stories.

Confident she has a good idea, Mrs Smith said she has already received favourable reactions from Harrogate’s MP and the leader of Harrogate council, albeit with a warning of the potential practical obstacles to honouring the late Queen in this way.

A new and comprehensive Neighhourhood Plan for the entire area being drawn up currently by Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council includes plans for the site located between beck and footpath at Crimple Seasonal Wetland.

Although the NP is still open to revision, it includes a section outlining the intention to “pursue Country Park Status for area of Special Landscape Area north east of the church of St Robert of Knaresborough.”

But Anne Smith says she is encouraged by the support of her legal advisor David Wilby KC, a retired Deputy High Court Judge who lives in Harrogate.

And this champion of all things Pannal remains hopeful of success, even if the scheme is heavily dependent on the convoluted machinations of local government.