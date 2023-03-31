Royal announcement: Valley Gardens in Harrogate to host three-day event to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

The centre-piece of the free weekend of family entertainment running from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8 will be a live stream of the Coronation ceremony on a big screen live from Westminster Abbey in London on the Saturday.

But the Valley Gardens will be hosting a lot more – and picnics are welcome

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The live broadcast of the Coronation will be followed by a full programme of celebrations including family films.

Harrogate is to hold a three-day event in the Valley Gardens to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Alongside the big screen, a stage will see a full and fun line-up of family-friendly entertainment to make sure people have a royally good time.

A selection of small free-to-ride fairground rides will keep the little ones entertained alongside fun, family entertainment throughout the weekend, food and drink stalls, pop-up character appearances and circus workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an artisan market in the Gardens’ Sun Colonnades offering a selection of local produce and crafts thanks to Little Bird Made.

Coun Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "Valley Gardens will provide the perfect backdrop for our three-day event to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

"There will be rides, family entertainment all weekend, pop-up character appearances and circus workshops.

"There truly is something for everyone and even better, it’s all free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pack a picnic and come on down to Valley Gardens to mark the Coronation."