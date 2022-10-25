Hosted by the Very Rev John Dobson, Dean of Ripon, the funds were raised for the music, conservation and education programme at the cathedral, with the spectacular nave filled with 300 guests.

A special service celebrating the Feast of St Wilfrid, the cathedral’s founding father, was also held with the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell and the Bishop of Leeds, Nick Baines.

During the service Archbishop Stephen dedicated a ledger stone, honouring St Wilfrid. It has been laid in the nave floor above the crypt, which was dedicated by St Wilfrid in 672AD.

Ripon City Cathedral special service celebrating the Feast of St Wilfrid, the cathedral’s founding father, with the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell and the Bishop of Leeds, Nick Baines.

The 1,350th St Wilfrid’s Banquet was kindly sponsored by Knight Frank LLP and supported by business partners Raworth’s Solicitors of Harrogate.

The great nave came alive with an exclusive black tie candlelit banquet where guests enjoyed a sparkling champagne and gin cocktail reception sponsored by Lucas Lee and supported by Cooper King. The drinks reception was accompanied by the James Mainwaring jazz trio and followed by a scrumptious four-course meal by The Yorkshire Party Company.

Guests were entertained by the close-up magician Rob Hutchinson and were able to participate in fundraising activities which included a raffle and angel tree, with some amazing prizes kindly donated by the individuals in the local community. Diners also participated in both a live and silent auction. The evening finished with a silent disco – where guests donned a pair of headphones and took part in the unique experience of dancing inside the cathedral!

Ripon Cathedral Development Trust, which organises the event, runs other public events every year including the popular Christmas Gift and Food Fair and the Beer Festival. Development Manager Margaret Hammond said: “One of the most spectacular events the cathedral hosts during the year. The building comes alive with guests enjoying the evening in the beautiful candle-lit setting. A unique dining experience held in one of Yorkshire’s most stunning venues. The evening provides an opportunity for individuals to support this wonderful ancient building and at the same time enjoy gourmet food, music and much more”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair is back this year by popular demand as a two day event.

Anne Wilson, from Dalton Transport & Storage Ltd, a guest at the banquet said: “We would just like to say a huge thank you for such a wonderful occasion last night in the Cathedral. From our point of view, we think it was the best so far, and we have been to most of them. The whole atmosphere was quite magical and getting so many people into the space was amazing. The tables looked really great and I hope that everyone else enjoyed the evening as much as we did. We look forward to next year.”

The Dean’s Banquet will return next year on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Ripon Cathedral from 7pm. Visit [email protected]

The annual Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair is back this year by popular demand as a two day event on Friday November 25 and Saturday 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad