Ripon Cathedral reveals plans to mark Queen’s passing this weekend with streaming of state funeral

The service on Sunday at 3.30pm will be joined by the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Rev Nick Baines, who will be preaching.

Those wishing to attend are asked to be seated by 3pm.

The service will also be live streamed.

A special Service of in tribute to the Queen will take place at Ripon Cathedral this weekend.

On Monday The State Funeral for the Queen will be screened in the cathedral from 9.30am following the 9am Service of Holy Communion.

The cathedral remains open for prayer until 7pm this week, with prayers said on the hour each hour.

People are also being invited to light a candle, sign a book of condolence and leave flowers in the churchyard near the main doors.

The extended hours of opening at Ripon Cathedral will remain in place until after funeral.