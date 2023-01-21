Ripon Cathedral plans revealed for major new build to boost visitor numbers and 'beautify' city centre

Ripon Cathedral withdrew previous extension plans from two years ago amid concern from Historic England over the impact on such a landmark site.

Now, as plans are revealed for a multi-million pound new build on public land in the city centre instead, the Dean of Ripon has shared his hopes for what it might herald.

The 1,000sqm new building would house a song school, refectory and shop, as well as meeting rooms and storage on public land which is presently "not fit for purpose".

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson at Ripon Cathedral. Picture Tony Johnson

The Very Rev John Dobson said this would be of real benefit not just to the cathedral but to the city and the region, strengthening the economy and drawing more people to the area.

"It really will help Ripon be a destination that people want to visit," he said.

"Getting permissions would be a step in the history of Ripon Cathedral. This would probably be one of the most significant developments since it became a cathedral back in 1836."

The progressive hopes, redrawing the cathedral quarter in the historic city centre, could prove a huge boost to tourism for the region, analysis suggests.

An artist's impression of what the development could look like.

Already, plans outline, the cathedral acts as a primary draw for nearly half of the city's visitors, while this project could increase their numbers by well over a third.

To the Dean, the cathedral is "part of Ripon's identity", and were plans to be passed this could prove the next chapter of the city's long history.

He said: "The church has been here for 1,350 years and will be here for many more to come, but we can't take that for granted.

"As with any cathedral Ripon has to tend to its financial responsibilities. It needs to be attractive to visitors, to attract new visitors, and large numbers of visitors.

"Our hope is that now, after years of work, we have got a solution."

Ripon Cathedral is of international significance, with its ancient crypt built by Saint Wilfrid in 672 remaining the nation's oldest known church building in continuous use.

Under the proposals a new building would be north of the cathedral, over a road on public land that presently sits between the historic site and the city centre's car park.

This is land that is "largely neglected", the Dean said, overshadowed by huge trees which block city visitor's views and are avoided by passers-by in the dark.

Critically, in a debate which has rolled on for decades, it would also have bathrooms, meaning for the first time the cathedral could offer guests the very "basics" of hospitality.

"We serve a vast area, people come huge distances to see the cathedral," said the Dean. "And when they get here they want a coffee and the toilet - we can offer them neither."

With the loss of 11 trees on the land would come the planting of 300 more in the district, he stressed, while the wider landscaping would "beautify" the entire cathedral quarter.

Ripon Cathedral serves the Diocese of Leeds, with a community of 2.5m people, and as well as being used for worship, is a centre for events such as for the Queen's jubilee and funeral, and soon the King's coronation. There are art exhibitions and music concerts, said the Dean, but everything is "made more difficult than it needs to be" because of a lack of facilities.

The new building would be mainly ashlar sandstone, documents show, with decorative carving on its masonry as a nod to local Cistercian and gothic architecture.

Plans have now been submitted, backed by the city council and with indications land use would be "acceptable" to borough or county council owners and regulators.