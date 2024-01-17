Richly deserved recognition for three more football legends in Harrogate Town's Hall of Fame

The glittering launch last year of Harrogate Town AFC’s Hall of Fame has been followed this year by the new addition of three of the club’s legends.

Established in May 2022 to celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the football club since it was formed in 1914, with the support of Chairman Irving Weaver Manager Simon Weaver, CEO Sarah Barry and Fan Engagement Manager Hamilton Mattock the Hall of Fame idea has really taken off.

The Hall of Fame committee meet once a month and include representatives from the Independent Supporters Club, the Football Club’s Community Foundation, the club Historian, long term supporters and staff at the club.

As well as the addition of a fourth venue for displaying the Harrogate Town AFC Hall of Fame, the start of 2024 has seen it welcoming three new inductees.

Football legend Ernest Baines, who was captain of the 1926/27 Yorkshire league championship winning side, is being inducted into the Harrogate Town hall of fame. (Picture contributed)

Their contributions to the history and success of Harrogate Town richly deserve recognition and range from the the 1920s era to the 2010s.

Ernest Baines

Inducted into the hall of fame in recognition of being Captain of the 1926/27 Yorkshire league championship winning side.

Harrogate were the first team to win the Yorkshire league double under his captaincy and also won the West Riding County Cup at Elland Road when they brought the cup home in the motor Chara-a-banc.

Baines also captained the 1925 WRC Cup winning side at Elland Road and after returning to Harrogate was carried shoulder high in a procession to the Prospect hotel for a dinner.

Baines was skipper for five seasons, playing 216 games between 1919-28.

Horace (Bob) Morphet

Inducted into the hall of fame in recognition of his 44 goals from 33 games to help Harrogate AFC win the 1926/27 Yorkshire league title.

Bob played for Harrogate from 1923 to 1928, scoring 64 goals in 48 games and is 11th in the list of all time scorers.

In the 1927 West Riding County Cup final at Elland Road when Harrogate beat Selby 2-1, Morphet scored both goals and the Harrogate Advertiser title The Herald reporter wrote of the winning goal, "as Morphet gathered a pass from Smith and crashed the ball home hats, sticks and umbrellas were flung in the air while respectable law abiding citizens became raving lunatics for the moment."

Morphet was a talented sportsman and also played cricket for Harrogate cricket club.

Dave Merris

Inducted into the hall of fame in recognition for his time at Wetherby Road as a player, having three spells at Town.

Merris is fourth in the all time list of league and cup appearances for the club having played 380 games between 1999-2003, 2006-08 and 2012-14.

Merris helped Town win the Northern Premier league Division One title for 2001/02 and three West Riding County Cups 2001/02, 2002/03 and 2007/08.

Formal letters have be sent confirming the selection to join the Hall of Fame and the three latest members of the Hall of Fame will be inducted in February.

The Hall of Fame venues include The Cedar Court Hotel, The EnviroVent Supporters Bar, The Hospitality Suite, The Club Shop in Commercial Street and, now, also, the Marquee/Supporters Bar.

Many thanks to Harrogate Town Historian Phil Harrison for researching each prospective inductee and Rich Saltmarsh for producing the final images and information on each inductee.