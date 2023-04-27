Revealed: What one of Harrogate's most respected groups says about idea of bringing back a Town Council

In response to moves by the new North Yorkshire Council to give the town a parish council following recent local government reorganisation, the respected charity said it “agrees with the recommendation”.

The Civic Society said it favoured establishing a town council named Harrogate Town Council for the parts of Harrogate which currently lack a parish council - as outlined in the current ongoing Community Governance Review set up after the recent abolition of Harrogate Borough Council.

Harrogate Civic Society’s statement on Town Council

The creation of a new Harrogate Town Council could lead to local power over assets such off-street car parks, the Royal Hall - and The Stray.

"Harrogate was one of the original English Spa towns, with the first medicinal waters discovered in 1571.

"Today its fine Victorian and Edwardian public buildings, hotels and private homes, elegant town centre streets, and 200 acres of parkland (known locally as “the Stray”) ensure Harrogate’s popularity as a place to live, work and visit.

"Harrogate Civic Society was established in 1971 and is committed to celebrating the town’s architectural and social history, contributing to discussions about how the town is developed, and to ensuring that Harrogate both retains the best of its historic character and embraces the future.

"The Society aims to celebrate our past, enhance our present and shape our future.

"We believe that this can best be done with a Harrogate Town Council, so key decisions will be made by local councillors who live in the town.

"We note the possible remit of the new council set out in the consultation document but would like to see it have more of a role over time.

"This would enable opportunities to raise income, protect and enhance the key assets of the town, have a greater say in planning and development, through a Neighbourhood Plan, and promote a vision for the town which makes it a premier spa and floral town.”

Harrogate Civic Society added that it would work constructively with a new town council to keep the town the "jewel in the crown of North Yorkshire”.

It ended by saying it looked forward to a positive outcome to the review.

Harrogate’s Lib Dems also favour the creation of a Harrogate Town Council but with real power over assets such off-street car parks, The Stray, Royal Hall and more.

Coun Pat Marsh, chair of North Yorkshire Councils Area Committee for Harrogate and Knaresborough, said: ”Harrogate is a very special place and decisions about our town need to be made by local people who know, love and understand this town."

Recent consultation by North Yorkshire Council showed 74.7% of respondents supported the idea of a new parish council in Harrogate, although there were concerns over the additional council tax that would involve.

Harrogate last had its own town council in 1974.

A retired Team Leader for Conservation and Design at the now defunct Harrogate Borough Council argues Harrogate Town Council once played a successful role in the town and could do so again.

David Rhodes, RIBA, IHBC, MRTPI [rtd], said: "Harrogate had its own town council for 90 years from 1888 to 1974 and look what it achieved.