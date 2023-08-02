Revealed: North Yorkshire police is to end traffic cover for Remembrance Day parades in Harrogate district

After the Knaresborough Branch of the Royal British Legion said it was “devastated” to learn that the annual remembrance parade run by the charity was now under threat when it was told it would have to organise – and pay for – it’s own traffic management, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed this was par of a new policy to focus on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

In a joint letter from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Council Highways department, Assistant Chief Constable, Elliot Foskett, says: “As the organiser of a local Remembrance Day event, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Council Highways need to make you aware of the traffic management arrangements that must be in place for 2023 and beyond.

"Under the Traffic Management Act 2004, larger Remembrance Day events have utilised traffic management companies to ensure public safety.

Flashback - Junior soldiers march into Knaresborough market place as part of the town's Remembrance Day activities. (Picture National World 1611131AM2)

"For many years, North Yorkshire Police has continued to provide a traffic management function to smaller Remembrance Day events like the one held in your community.

"In line with the legislation, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing have stressed that policing should not take responsibility for closing roads or managing traffic, other than in an emergency.

"This is to make sure police resources remain focused on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

"With immediate effect, North Yorkshire Police will not be undertaking routine traffic management for any Remembrance Day events in 2023 and in subsequent years.

"We may, of course, still sometimes need to carry out or supplement road closures with police resources where this is necessary to discharge our core responsibilities, such as counter terrorism activity.”

The authorities are now advising organisers of Remembrance Day parades to contact North Yorkshire Council to obtain a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order and arrange the appointment of suitably qualified persons to implement traffic management including signs and barriers.