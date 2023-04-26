Revealed: New holder of historic Knaresborough role believed to go back to the 1600s

Organised by the Knaresborough & District Chamber, who manage the Town Crier position, three strong candidates battled it out at the weekend in a contest that was almost too close to call.

Part of the Knaresborough Community Festival celebrating the many community organisations in the town, the weather may not have been on their side but the three contestants impressed the judges – current Town Crier Roger Hewitt, The Mayor of Knaresborough Kathryn Davies and Chamber Executive member Charlotte Gale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contest saw them cry out various renditions of Roger's pre-prepared cry and their own original contributions.

Knaresborough Town Crier competition - Charlotte Gale (Knaresborough & District Chamber), Leigh Hudson (entrant), Mark Hunter (winning entrant), Roger Hewitt (current Town Crier), The Mayor of Knaresborough, Andrew Richards (entrant). (Picture Tim Cook)

Competition cries must be a maximum of 100-120 words, which of course is never enough to extoll the virtues of a town such as Knaresborough.

Following much consideration, the judges finally decided to invite Mark Hunter to be the town's next Town Crier and the remaining two candidates to serve as his deputy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark is Knaresborough born and bred and has a keen interest in all aspects of the town, including its history.

He has particularly strong links with music making locally, having sung in the choir at St John's Parish Church since he was a boy and currently holding the post of Director of

Music there.

Charlotte Gale of Knaresborough & District Chamber said: "We're delighted to invite Mark to be Knaresborough's next Town Crier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a fantastic competition and we'd like to thank all our contestants for the huge effort they put into it.

"We will be very sad to see Roger go and we’d like to pay tribute to eight years of outstanding service, but we are also looking forward to a new chapter and the continuation of this historic role in Knaresborough.”

Mayor of Knaresborough, Kathryn Davies said: “The Town Crier is a really important post for Knaresborough as a town.