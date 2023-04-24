Revealed: Major plans to mark 120th anniversary of Harrogate's most iconic building

Built in 1903, the Royal Hall was the creation of Britain's greatest theatre designer, Frank Matcham and renowned architect Robert Beale.

The magnificent building with a capacity of 900 has seen and done it all since then, adapting to the changing times from the days of horse and carriages to heavy lorries and e-scooters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The glittering venue has not only hosted thousands of events and conferences in that time but also many of the most famous names in culture and entertainment, from Lily Langtry to The Beatles.

Built in 1903, the Royal Hall in Harrogate was the creation of Britain's greatest theatre designer, Frank Matcham and renowned architect Robert Beale.

Members of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust, which King Charles III is a patron of, are gearing up for a day of celebrations on Saturday, May 27 when the Royal Hall will be open for free to the public with a diverse range of musical entertainment throughout the day.

The day’s special events will see a return to an era of elegance from its early years in the Edwardian era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be welcome to sit for a while in the Grand Circle or Dress Circle and let their imagination take them back to the 1900s.

Saturday, May 26: Royal Hall’s 120th anniversary

What to look forward to

The Grand Hall’s sprung dance floor will be cleared for dancing apart from tables for afternoon tea and the stage will be open to provide visitors with a unique view of the auditorium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The morning entertainment starting at 10am is given over to music and singing ranging through classical music, choral favourites, Gilbert and Sullivan and Harrogate Spa Town Ukes playing rock and pop.

From 2pm the Darren Busby Duo will provide music for line dancing and for those anyone who prefers to waltz and foxtrot, from 3pm the Harrogate Symphony String Quartet will play until 4pm.

Afternoon Tea will be available from noon until 3pm but must be pre-booked.

The cost will be £17.50 paid in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bookings can be made via the Royal Hall Restoration Trust website: www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/