Revealed: An exciting world first for Great Yorkshire Show 2024 in Harrogate

Organisers have revealed new details of plans for the 165th Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Next year's event at the Great Yorkshire Showground will see a world cattle conference and an exciting stunt show taking centre stage for the first time in the event’s distinguished history.

Running from Tuesday, July 9 to Friday, July 12, 2024, the World Ayrshire Federation Annual Conference 2024 will see around 100 farmers from countries including Kenya, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and America attend the show as part of a UK Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Yorkshire Show will be the only agricultural show they will attend as part of an 18-day tour to see how UK farmers breed Ayrshire cattle and to share best practis.

Next year's Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate will see a world cattle conference and an exciting stunt show taking centre stage for the first-time in the event’s lengthy history. (Picture contributed)

In the Main Ring, the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show will wow crowds every day as the stuntman from North Devon, who raced at British Championship level, will be performing jumps, trick riding and doing multiple rolls.

The Great Yorkshire Show has sold out a week before the event every year since tickets went to advance sales only in 2021.

Tickets for GYS 2024 are on sale now – and in time for Christmas – as they are sold in advance only, with visitor numbers capped at 35,000 a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Membership of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the Show and runs other events throughout the year, is also on sale and selling fast.

This will be the final show for Show Director Charles Mills who said: “It is always a delight to host a world conference.

"But it will be particularly special for me to welcome the Ayrshire World Conference as I was Chief Steward for the Ayrshire breed in the 1990s for GYS."

From the GYS Stage to the Innovation Stage, Garden Show to Cookery Theatres and the Cheese and Dairy Show, next year’s show will offer plenty to choose from, with lots of entertainment in the Sheep Shearing Section where there will be fashion shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Countryside Area will also include a new marquee offering talks and videos.