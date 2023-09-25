Repair work is completed at pathways to famous medieval site in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After being labelled in the past as a 'risk to pedestrians', both Church Lane, which leads to St John the Baptist Church and Vicarage Lane, which wends its way from this medieval church to the High Street, have now been completely resurfaced.

Dating from the early Norman days in the reign of King Henry I, St John the Baptist Church is one of Knaresborough's most historic buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repair work was finished at the weekend by Duffields, a Ripon company.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dating from the early Norman days in the reign of King Henry I, St John the Baptist Church is one of Knaresborough's most historic buildings. (Picture Tony Johnson)

Bernard Higgins, one of those who have drawn attention to the state of the paths round this important site in recent years, said the was good news for Knaresborough.

"The resurfaced lanes look fantastic and a true testament to the pioneering road building of Blind Jack, Knaresborough’s very own John Metcalf, who was born and brought up in his parents cottage next to St John’s Church,” said Mr Higgins.

“This was all about the safety of the parishioners at St John’s Church and St Mary’s, as well as the locals, visitors to the Bed Race and Mother Shipton’s Cave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it was built around 1114 AD, St John’s Church has seen it all – economic hardship, civil war, the Black Death and Scots marauders, even, who ransacked Knaresborough in 1318 and set fire to the church.