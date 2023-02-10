Remarkable evening as new Harrogate Town Hall of Fame is launched in style with first inductees

Taking place at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate, club legends past and present were recognised in an emotional evening which summed up the ‘can do’ spirit that has taken Harrogate Town from the lower leagues to the English Football League thanks to a legion of unsung heroes behind the scenes as well as on the pitch.

The audience including chairman Irving Weaver and manager Simon Weaver, who presented the awards, plus family members of the inductees and the Hall of Fame committee led by chair Bernard Higgins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolstered by research by club historian Phil Harrison, the Hall of Fame launch event covered nearly 80 years of Harrogate Town history going all the way back to the end of the Second World War on, what host Nick Hancock of Your Harrogate described as, a “night of stories” by people who were proud to have selflessly devoted themselves to the club through the lean years and times of glory.

Harrogate Town Hall of Fame launch - Inductees John Deacey and Paul Williamson at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate.

More recent Town players such as Lloyd Kerry turned up in person to be inducted in the Hall of Fame, as did 1980s stars such as John Deacey and Paul Williamson.

Town’s all-time top goal scorer Jim Hague, who first played for the club at the age of 14 in the 1950s, and who still comes to watch them, received his award in person and spoke with passion about what Town meant to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The more vintage inductees in the famous 11 were represented by family members, often grandsons as in the case of George Squires, who helped form Harrogate Hotspurs in 1935, and was represented by his grandson Howard Squires, and former Town and Leeds United chairman Bill Fotherby whose grandson James did the honours.

On being inducted, veteran Life president George Dunnington paid a special personal tribute to chairman Irving Weaver and manager Simon Weaver for their great work in masterminding Town’s meteoric rise through the divisions over the last decade.

Harrogate Town Hall of Fame launch - The 'wall of fame' at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate.

And he echoed the opening address by Harrogate Town’s chief executive Sarah Barry who had said what made the club so special it always had people who had the club at heart – and who usually got the family involved, too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Town Hall of Fame: The first 11 inductees in full

George Squires

In recognition of helping form Harrogate Hotspurs (as Town were then called) in 1935 along with Chairman, John Thackray and Harry Lunn.

The unveiling - Harrogate Town Hall of Fame launch, from left, inductee Jim Hague, Hall of Fame committee chair Bernard Higgins, inductees George Dunnington, Paul Williamson and John Deacey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George did every job imaginable, from selecting the team to marking out and cutting the pitch to washing the kit and preparing the tin baths for the players, which were big enough for four men at a time.

George Smith

In recognition for the amount of work he has done at the club over many years.

On Saturday, August 31,1946, George scored the historic first goal for Harrogate Hotspurs (the new Town team) at Wetherby Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 1946-50 and 1951-56, he played 124 games for the club scoring 46 goals and played before record cup crowd of 4,280 at Wetherby Road in 1950.

Wilf Langlands

In recognition for his many years of service.

Wilf joined the club in 1946 as a committee man and was still working for them 60 years later in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time he was on the committee as team selector in the 50s as well as Reserve and Youth Team Manager and Gateman.

Jim Hague

In recognition of being Town’s all-time leading goalscorer.

With 135 league and cup goals as well as being the season’s top scorer on five occasions, Jim Hague was also the youngest player ever to play for the club at the tender age of 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnny 'The Legend' Walker

In recognition of many years of service as a supporter and behind the scenes.

The late Johnny Walker celebrated 76 years following the club in 2022 from the early age of 12 when he came down to Wetherby Road with his dad in 1946 to see Harrogate Hotspurs as they were known then.

In 1957, aged 23, he became a volunteer behind the scenes until 2014 saying the club was his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Smith

In recognition of his management at Harrogate Town for 20 years between 1979-99.

After having two early spells playing at the club in 1974/75 and 1976/77 then Secretary Charlie Hartley asked him to return as player/ manager for the 1979/80 season as the club were at an all-time low after Peter Gunby’s departure.

Under Alan’s guidance, Town were promoted to Yorkshire League Division Two in 1980/81. And more success followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Deacey

In recognition of playing most league games for Town.

Standing second in the all-time list of appearances for the club, between 1979-89 and 1992-95.

John Deacey played a total of 441 league games for Town, whilst also scoring 70 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Williamson

In recognition of holding the record number of league and cup appearances for the club

In three stints at the club 1980/81, 1982-85 and 1986-93. Paul Williamson made a total of 447 appearances scoring 65 goals, many of which were from the penalty-spot.

1984 saw the first of many Ackrills (Harrogate Advertiser) Plaver of the Season awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Dunnington

In recognition of the work he did in developing the ground.

George was invited to Wetherby Road in the early 1980s by managing director Alan Smith to sort a drainage problem.

Forty years later he has done it all, including bringing a new grandstand, floodlights, terracing, clubhouse extension, fences, turnstiles, toilets, changing rooms, garage and canteen to EnviroVent stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill Fotherby

In recognition of bringing better times to the Club and it's fortunes both on and off the pitch.

The former Leeds United Chairman joining the club as the new chairman.

Bill accepted the approach and arrived at Wetherby Road in 2000 to take up the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Bill's knowledge, the club thrived, winning the Northern Premier League Division One title in 2001/02 after a long 15 year wait, before taking the club into the Conference North in 2004/05.

Lloyd Kerry

In recognition of his work in helping Town get into the Football League.

Midfielder Kerry, signed for Harrogate Town from Tamworth in the Summer of 2014. Although his time at Town as a player was a huge success earning him legendary status, he was plagued by injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had a nightmare 2016/17 season with two serious, near career-ending injuries.

Yet he would return to play a key role in Town’s promotion to the National League in 2018 and, again, after his second injury staged another remarkable recovery.

After the induction ceremony, the club and its guests moved on to the Cedar Court Hotel’s Cedar Suite to see the unveiling of the stunning ‘wall of fame’ with the ribbon cut by Bernard Higgins.

Harrogate Town Hall of Fame will be located in multiple locations across Harrogate as well as Cedar Court Hotel – including the new supporters bar at The EnviroVent Stadium, Exercise.co.uk Executive Lounge and its Official Store on Commercial Street in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inaugural Hall of Fame members along with family of those who have sadly passed away will be invited back to Wetherby Road over the course of the 2022-23 season, where their contributions to the club will be celebrated.

Each season, two more individuals will be inducted to the Hall of Fame.