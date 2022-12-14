£30,000 cash boost for Harrogate good causes from the Co-op Local Community Fund

Low Harrogate Crown Green Bowling receiving a community grant from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

The cash injection comes courtesy of the Co-op Local Community Fund, contributed by it’s members.

The Harrogate groups to benefit are:

IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services) - £2,407.

Harlow Tennis Club - £1493.51.

Artizan International – £1618.59.

Autism Angels UK - £6236.76.

St John’s Playgroup – £5185.87.

Bilton Community Centre received £5893.33.

Oatlands Community Group - £2164.84.

Little Crickets Pre-School - £1897.49.

Low Harrogate Crown Green Bowling - £1760.84.

The groups won support after going into Co-op stores on Harlow Hill, Bilton, Skipton Road, Jennyfield Drive, Leeds Road, Wetherby and Pannal to thank members shopping, take photos and reflect on the year gone by as the chosen local community causes.

Anthony Rogers of Harlow Tennis Club praised the year-long partnership with the Co-op and their next project to improve the disability access to their facilities.

He said the club would be matching the funds received to make their facilities more accessible.

“We’ve tried to engage with the communities that are less mobile through walking tennis projects,” said Mr Rogers.

"We are also going to ramp our tennis so we can make wheelchair tennis part of our offering at the club.”

Representing Artizan International, Isobel thanked Co-op members for their support.

The store managers and Co-op Member Pioneers were on hand at the hand-over of the awards.

Valentina Hynes, one of the Harrogate Member Pioneers said: “One of the great things about being a Co-op Member Pioneer is the community benefits of being a catalyst for collaboration.

"For me, I find it really rewarding as it enhances my other roles working in the wellbeing and mental health space.

"The role only requires me to only work four hours a week.

"This means my business and other commitments, especially my family, don’t suffer.”

