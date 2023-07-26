Historic England and English Heritage, along with representatives from sustainable building materials and construction solutions business Tarmac, met the Prime Minister for a tour of Thornborough Henges, one of the UK’s most important prehistoric sites.

Known as the “Stonehenge of the North”, the Thornborough Henges complex, near Ripon, consists of three giant circular earthworks – known as henges - two of which were donated by their previous owners Tarmac, in order to be preserved for future generations.

The third henge which is privately owned is currently for sale and is the only henge covered by woodland.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Thornborough Henges to discover why the site and its ancient history is so important.

During his visit Mr Sunak learnt about the archaeological significance of the henges and about how English Heritage plans to bring the history of the site to life.

Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorks), said: “I very much enjoyed joining the teams from Historic England and English Heritage to see how they are working, with local volunteers, to enhance the visitor experience.

“The Henges are a remarkable and still little-known part of this nation’s history and I welcome the efforts to bring that history to life and present it in an easily understandable way for today’s visitors and future generations.”

Dating from 3500 to 2500BC, the Neolithic and Bronze Age earthworks are thought to have been part of a 'ritual landscape', comparable with Salisbury Plain in south-west England.

Ancient neolithic site know as 'The Stone Henge of the North' as seem from above.

In February of this year Tarmac gifted legal ownership to Historic England, the government’s heritage advisor, as part of the National Heritage Collection.

Stuart Wykes, Director of Land and Natural Resources at Tarmac said: “It was a huge milestone and we were proud to share with Mr Sunak why securing the long-term future of the monument is so important.”

The henges are now under the care of English Heritage and are free to visit.

Mark Stuart-Smith, English Heritage’s Interim Chief Executive, said: “Since these henges came into English Heritage’s care, we’ve welcomed thousands of people to this remarkable monument.

“Mr Sunak was fascinated by Thornborough and in how English Heritage is bringing its stories and significance to life.

“Thornborough is not just an important national landmark but a local one and the community here is playing a key role in caring for the monument.

"It’s fantastic to be able to introduce the Prime Minister to some of our brilliant volunteers.”

In 2009, the Henges were put on the Risk Register due to erosion caused by livestock but thanks to the efforts of many, the henges will be removed from the list later this year.