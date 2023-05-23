Preview: The key facts you need to know about Royal Hall's120th anniversary in Harrogate this weekend

From the very beginning when it first opened in 1903, this iconic venue was designed to be the best.

Despite a few scares along the way, the Grade II listed building has stayed that way, welcoming everyone and everything from mayor making to music hall, community arts groups to King Charles III, The Beatles to Sir Ernest Shackleton.

Even before the 1897 opening of the Royal Baths, there had been calls in Harrogate for a public hall capable of accommodating the town’s ever-growing visitor numbers.

The then Prince Charles arrives inside the Royal Hall in Harrogate in 2008 after its £8 million refurbishment accompanied by the late doyen of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust, Lilian Mina.

As early as January 24,1894, The Harrogate Herald, the Harrogate Advertiser’s sister paper, was publishing suggestions for a kursaal to be built in Sheepshanks Field in East Parade.

Later that year, the Herald reported that: “Many readers will be aware that a new theatre for Harrogate is on the cards. Mr Frank Matcham, architect, was interviewed in London on the subject the other day, and there is every prospect of a well fitted theatre being built in Harrogate ere long…"

The end result was regarded as stunning by all and sundry.

Though its original name had to be changed in 1914 with the outbreak of the First World War because of the German connotations of the word “kursaal”, the Royal Hall through ever-changing times and fortunes.

The Harrogate Band play on the steps of the Royal Hall in 2008 to welcome the future King Charles III. (GS2201088a)

This Saturday will see the grand old lady of Harrogate venues celebrate its historic milestone when members of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust hold an open day packed with free entertainment and a return to an era of elegance.

Ten things to know about the Royal Hall’s 120th anniversary events

1 Entry is free on Saturday, May 27, except for afternoon tea which must be booked in advance.

2 The Royal Hall will be open for free to the public and visitors will be welcome to sit for a while in the Grand Circle or Dress Circle and let their imagination take them back to the 1900s.

Harrogate’s glittering palace of history which celebrates its 120th anniversary this weekend pictured in the 1900s when it was called the Kursaal rather than the Royal Hall.

3 The Grand Hall’s sprung dance floor will be cleared for dancing apart from tables for afternoon tea and the stage will be open to provide visitors with a unique view of the auditorium.

4 The Harrogate Symphony Orchestra will perform from 10am to 10.45am and 3pm to 4pm.

5 The Stray Notes local choir will perform for 11am to 11.45am.

6 Harrogate Spa Town Ukes local ukulele band will perform from noon to 12.45pm.

7 Pianist, church organist and singer, Catherine Field-Leather FRSM, FTCL, LRSM, LTCL will perform with guest singers from 1pm to 1.45pm.

8 The Darren Busby Duo will perform country music from 2pm to 2.45pm.

9 The Harrogate Symphony String Quartet will offer the perfect accompaniment to waltz and foxtrot from 3pm to 4pm.

10 Afternoon Tea will be available from noon until 3pm but must be pre-booked at a cost of £17.50 paid in advance.

Bookings can be made via the Royal Hall Restoration Trust website: www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/

Ten famous names associated with the Royal Hall

1 Sir Edward Elgar: September 22, 1927

As part of an Orchestral Recital, the legendary composer conducted his violin concerto at the Royal Hall.

2 Gracie Fields: August 29, 1928

The Lancashire-born singer and comedienne performed her internationally popular mix of self-deprecating jokes, songs and monologues.

3 Mrs Emmeline Pankhurst: September 16, 1916

The Suffragette leader Mrs Emmeline Pankhurst held a public meeting as part of her campaign to win the vote for women.

4 Duke Ellington: July 9, 1933

Jazz legend Duke Ellington & His Famous Orchestra entertained audiences at the Royal Hall.

5 Norman Wisdom: September 9, 1946

The much-loved British comedian and film appeared at Harrogate’s finest venue early in his career.

6 Sir Edmund Hillary, October 12, 1953

Fresh from being the first man to conquer the highest mountain in the world, the famous climber came to the Royal Hall to give his ‘Ascent of Everest’ lecture.

7 The Beatles: March 8, 1963:

The world’s most famous rock band make their one and only Harrogate appearance.

8 Top wrestler: January 14, 1970

Mick McManus took on Alan Dennison as big time professional wrestling came to the Royal Hall.

9 Britain’s top comedians: June 6, 1971

A comedy line-up of stellar proportions at the time – plus a few top singers, including Jimmy Tarbuck, Jackie Trent, Tony Hatch, Nicholas Parsons, Ronnie Hilton and Norman Collier.

10 Van Morrison: November 27, 1986

A true music legend made his first appearance in Harrogate.

Ten essential facts about the Royal Hall

1 The Royal Hall is England’s last surviving Kursaal.

2 It cost £40,000 to build in 1913.

3 It cost £8 million to restore in 2006.

4 Its capacity is 900 people (seated).

5 It originally had a sliding roof over its rear balcony to alleviate the affect of smokers.

6 The Royal Hall did not close during WW2 and live entertainment continued.

7 It closed temporarily in 2002 because of the deterioration of the building.

8 It was officially reopened by the future King Charles III in 2008 after a major restoration.

9 Famous British pianist and academic piano teacher Dame Fanny Waterman DBE (March 22, 1920-December 20, 2020) was a trustee of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust for many years.

