Positive message from Starbeck Residents Association despite police refusal to close roads for  Remembrance Day parades

Starbeck Residents Association, which was was asked to take on the area’s Remembrance events last year, has reacted to news of a change of police policy towards smaller Remembrance Day events by saying it is hopeful they will still go ahead.

Chris Watt of Starbeck Residents Association said: “We were concerned to see it reported that North Yorkshire Police will no longer be managing traffic around the area's annual Remembrance ceremonies.

"The Starbeck Residents' Association has been part of our community's ceremony for many years and last year was asked to take on its organisation which was led expertly by our committee member and military veteran Andy Dennis.

"Thankfully, we are unlikely to need any road closures so, hopefully, Starbeck's ceremony will be unaffected.

"But we will obviously be checking the situation as we organise this year's ceremony.”

Starbeck traditionally has two events at 11am and 3pm.