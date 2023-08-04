Positive message from Starbeck Residents Association despite police refusal to close roads for Remembrance Day parades
Starbeck Residents Association, which was was asked to take on the area’s Remembrance events last year, has reacted to news of a change of police policy towards smaller Remembrance Day events by saying it is hopeful they will still go ahead.
Chris Watt of Starbeck Residents Association said: “We were concerned to see it reported that North Yorkshire Police will no longer be managing traffic around the area's annual Remembrance ceremonies.
"The Starbeck Residents' Association has been part of our community's ceremony for many years and last year was asked to take on its organisation which was led expertly by our committee member and military veteran Andy Dennis.
"Thankfully, we are unlikely to need any road closures so, hopefully, Starbeck's ceremony will be unaffected.
"But we will obviously be checking the situation as we organise this year's ceremony.”
Starbeck traditionally has two events at 11am and 3pm.
After North Yorkshire Police announced it would no longer be providing the Traffic Management function – or closing roads – for small Remembrance Day Parades as national policy stipulated the force needed to focus its resources on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, Knaresborough Branch of the Royal British Legion warned that the bureaucracy and cost involved in having to arrange their own traffic management meant Knaresborough’s Remembrance Day Parade was at risk of being cancelled this year.