Pollution campaign: All they want is a River Nidd that is clean and safe for people to enjoy

Having mushroomed into an all-party issue, the recently-formed Nidd Action Group is to hold a “Cleaner Nidd, Fit for Life” community ‘drop-in’ event on Tuesday, March 14.

Organisers regard the event at Gracious Street (COGS) Methodist Church Hall in Knaresborough as a conversation with the public on how they use the Nidd in the Harrogate district and what they would like to see happen to safeguard water quality.

A spokesperson for Nidd Action Group said: "It all started when fly fishermen on the Nidd noticed a deterioration in the water clarity and looked a little deeper into the likely causes.

"They were astounded to discover just how much sewage was being pumped into the river.

"They called together a meeting of other interested parties, including local councillors, politicians, concerned citizens and the Environment Agency, and invited Yorkshire Water to explain what they intended to do about cleaning up the Nidd."

With concerns over water quality in the Nidd, home to a variety of wildlife, yet to be addressed at a national level by a government criticised regularly for the poor state of the UK's rivers, campaigners decided to take action into their own hands.

Describing themselves as a “diverse set of individuals and groups who care about our river,” Nidd Action Group was formed.

The volunteers received a boost when Harrogate and Knaresborough Andrew Jones joined the likes of Hannah Gostlow, Lib Dem member for Knaresborough Scriven Park on Harrogate Borough Council, and members of Knaresborough Town Council in launching a bid to achieve Bathing Water Status for the Nidd as a first step towards addressing pollution problems.

The Cleaner Nidd, Fit for Life event will feature short talks by University of Leeds academics and research students about the issues affecting the river; what Bathing Water Status would entail; and the efforts of Nidd Action Group.

Presentations will be repeated hourly at 3.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6pm.