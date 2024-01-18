Photographer captures magical atmosphere of hidden ancient cemetery with extraordinary views over Nidderdale

A photographer has captured one of Nidderdale’s little known ancient sites peacefully nestling in woodland with stunning views over Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale.

St Mary’s Chapel is known by residents as ‘the old church’, and is a well kept secret which is sheltered by woodland with some trees over a century old.

Natasha Audsley, reporter and photographer for Harrogate Advertiser, captured her childhood hiding place and teenage hangout during the first snow fall this week.

The unique historic site is not easy to reach with a steep climb up the valley hill, however, the climb promises stunning views over the town of Pateley Bridge, onto Greenhow, and Upper Nidderdale.

The undeniably mystical atmosphere is well worth a visit with another well documented viewing spot known as The Rock, or Pulpit Rock, also nearby and along the ‘well trodden’ route, the Nidderdale Way.

Although Nidderdale Way passes by St Mary’s Chapel many miss the opportunity to check out the historic site hidden by nature.

Check out these incredible images of the chapels peaceful, and mystical atmosphere in the January snow.

St Mary's Chapel

St Mary's Chapel

St Mary's Chapel