News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Photographer captures the magical atmosphere of a hidden ancient cemetery from the 13th century, with extraordinary views over Nidderdale.Photographer captures the magical atmosphere of a hidden ancient cemetery from the 13th century, with extraordinary views over Nidderdale.
Photographer captures the magical atmosphere of a hidden ancient cemetery from the 13th century, with extraordinary views over Nidderdale.

Photographer captures magical atmosphere of hidden ancient cemetery with extraordinary views over Nidderdale

A photographer has captured one of Nidderdale’s little known ancient sites peacefully nestling in woodland with stunning views over Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT

St Mary’s Chapel is known by residents as ‘the old church’, and is a well kept secret which is sheltered by woodland with some trees over a century old.

Natasha Audsley, reporter and photographer for Harrogate Advertiser, captured her childhood hiding place and teenage hangout during the first snow fall this week.

The unique historic site is not easy to reach with a steep climb up the valley hill, however, the climb promises stunning views over the town of Pateley Bridge, onto Greenhow, and Upper Nidderdale.

The undeniably mystical atmosphere is well worth a visit with another well documented viewing spot known as The Rock, or Pulpit Rock, also nearby and along the ‘well trodden’ route, the Nidderdale Way.

Although Nidderdale Way passes by St Mary’s Chapel many miss the opportunity to check out the historic site hidden by nature.

Check out these incredible images of the chapels peaceful, and mystical atmosphere in the January snow.

St Mary's Chapel is known to local residents as The Old Church of Pateley Bridge.

1. St Mary's Chapel

St Mary's Chapel is known to local residents as The Old Church of Pateley Bridge. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
St Mary's is a 13th century Chapel which sits on the top of the valley hill overlooking Pateley Bridge.

2. St Mary's Chapel

St Mary's is a 13th century Chapel which sits on the top of the valley hill overlooking Pateley Bridge. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
St Mary's is the remains of this Parochial Chapel which is nestling in a small woodland area.

3. St Mary's Chapel

St Mary's is the remains of this Parochial Chapel which is nestling in a small woodland area. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
The cemetery is an important record of the social history of the area, and is said to contain the biography of the local community.

4. St Mary's Chapel

The cemetery is an important record of the social history of the area, and is said to contain the biography of the local community. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PhotographerPateley Bridge