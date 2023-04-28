News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
7 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
57 minutes ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
3 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK

Pateley Bridge recreation ground hosts ‘The Big Lunch’ coronation event ‘Fit for a King’

Following the success of the Jubilee, Bewerley Parish Council and Pateley Bridge Town Council have joined forces to organise a Big Lunch coronation event which includes a variety of live bands and promises to draw in the crowds.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The Big Lunch event will take place from 12-3pm on Sunday 7th May in Pateley Bridge Recreation Ground.

The format is the same as was held for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations which included live music which was provided by the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For those who enjoy an upbeat alternative we welcome back local musicians Ant & Frank who have also been well received by crowds on previous events.

Pateley Bridge Coronation Event set to draw in the crowds with live music and so much more.Pateley Bridge Coronation Event set to draw in the crowds with live music and so much more.
Pateley Bridge Coronation Event set to draw in the crowds with live music and so much more.
Most Popular

These bands both played at the Jubilee celebrations last year, both bands reviewed five star reviews.

Suzanne Smith, Clerk to the Pateley Bridge Council, said: “Bewerley Parish and Pateley Bridge Town Councils were delighted to host the Party in the Park in June last year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Over 300 people joined us on the day to enjoy music from the Dacre and Summerbridge Silver Band, popular local duo Ant and Frank and Nevin Ward and Friends.

“Local charities raised funds and a great time was had by all.”

Pateley Bridge Coronation event set to attract visitors and residents.Pateley Bridge Coronation event set to attract visitors and residents.
Pateley Bridge Coronation event set to attract visitors and residents.

It will also be a chance to see the latest addition to the grounds which saw chainsaw artist Johnathan Sherwood carve a badger out of one of the trees that was severely damaged in the storms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information on the bands follow the links : (Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band (summerbridge-dacresilverband.co.uk)

(Ant & Frank | Facebook)

Read More
Archaeological survey reveals possible remains of burial pits from Civil War
Related topics:Pateley BridgeQueen