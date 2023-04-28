Pateley Bridge recreation ground hosts ‘The Big Lunch’ coronation event ‘Fit for a King’

The Big Lunch event will take place from 12-3pm on Sunday 7th May in Pateley Bridge Recreation Ground.

The format is the same as was held for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations which included live music which was provided by the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.

For those who enjoy an upbeat alternative we welcome back local musicians Ant & Frank who have also been well received by crowds on previous events.

These bands both played at the Jubilee celebrations last year, both bands reviewed five star reviews.

Suzanne Smith, Clerk to the Pateley Bridge Council, said: “Bewerley Parish and Pateley Bridge Town Councils were delighted to host the Party in the Park in June last year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Over 300 people joined us on the day to enjoy music from the Dacre and Summerbridge Silver Band, popular local duo Ant and Frank and Nevin Ward and Friends.

“Local charities raised funds and a great time was had by all.”

It will also be a chance to see the latest addition to the grounds which saw chainsaw artist Johnathan Sherwood carve a badger out of one of the trees that was severely damaged in the storms.

