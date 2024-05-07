Packed crowds flock to historic Knaresborough pub as it reopens under new owners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located on the site of a 19th century public house, The Mitre reopened at the bank holiday weekend after being acquired by award-winning independent, Brew York.

Steeped in the town’s heritage, The Mitre first opened its doors in 1923 and had previously been a popular destination under owners Market Town Taverns for its drinks, food and hotel rooms.

The Harrogate Advertiser visited the newly-reopened Mitre on Saturday and found it buzzing and crowded.

Bar steeped in the town’s heritage - Located on the site of a 19th century public house, The Mitre reopened at the bank holiday weekend after being acquired by Brew York. (Picture contributed)

Adjacent to Knaresborough railway station, close to Waterside and Knaresborough Viaduct, The Mitre boasts a large central bar, function room, outdoor seating area, and luxurious letting rooms.

Its new bosses have ensured the drinks offer is expansive with a whole range of Brew York beers on offer from traditional hand-pull cask and keg.

Famed for its high-quality beers, Brew York was named Brewery Business of the Year in the SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) Business Awards in 2022.

All Brew York beers are brewed in York at the original brewery on Walmgate or at the main production facility in Osbaldwick.

The Mitre in Knaresborough was doing a roaring trade in Saturday with Brew York Brew York (American Pale Ale) and Golden Eagle (a Czech style pilsner) proving particularly popular.