North Yorkshire country house which has welcomed millions of visitors is to celebrate a major anniversary

One of the county’s most historic country houses which has been loved by multiple generations is celebrating 75 years of opening to the public.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:19 BST

Built in the 1690s by Sir Christopher Wren, Newby Hall first opened to paying visitors in 1948 and, since then, has become a favourite with visitors local and far and wide.

Still in private ownership, the 17th century award-winning house and famous gardens, was enlarged and adapted by John Carr and subsequently Robert Adam.

As it prepares to reopen for the new season this Saturday, April 1, it can boast a packed programme of events this season ranges from a fairytale woodland Easter trail for families, historic and sports car shows, the Aldborough and Boroughbridge Show in July and Newby’s biggest event, Tractor Fest in June.

Pictured is Richard Compton at Newby Hall, which is recognised as one of Britain’s finest Adam Houses and is also internationally celebrated as one of the largest and most complete surviving Chippendale interiors.
The home of the Compton family, Newby Hall is recognised as one of Britain’s finest Adam Houses and is also internationally celebrated as one of the largest and most complete surviving Chippendale interiors.

Richard Compton said: “Over the years, we’ve been pleased to welcome millions of visitors to enjoy both our home and our celebrated gardens which were recognised as the National Garden of the Year 2019 and Yorkshire Attraction of the Year in 2022.

"Newby plays a big part in the local community and is loved by multiple generations - it is lovely to see our original visitors introducing their grandchildren to the delights of Newby.

“Visitors will enjoy some fantastic shows, as well as our historic house with its magnificent double herbaceous borders and the National Collection of Cornus.

"Other attractions include our children’s adventure playground, miniature railway rides and the Brandreth Bears and Our Dollshouses collections, so there really is something for everyone.”

Located three miles from Ripon, last year saw Newby Hall launch a major new contemporary sculpture exhibition showcasing more than 40 contemporary artworks by 21 artists from across Yorkshire.

It will open from April 1 to October 1, 2023 but will be temporarily closed from September 11-17 as it hosts the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show which runs September 15-17.

For more information, visit www.newbyhall.com

