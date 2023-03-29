Family ancestor Sir Robert Vyner commissioned the official Coronation Regalia for Charles II after the originals were destroyed during the Civil War.

They are still used today to crown the monarch, and a full Newby replica set was made last century including two crowns, the Imperial State Crown and St Edward’s Crown; sceptres; swords; orb, and even an anointing spoon and ampulla.

These rare replica jewels will be on show in Newby Hall from April to mark both the 75th anniversary of the gardens opening to visitors and the coronation year of King Charles III.

Historic coronation jewels on display at Newby Hall to mark 75 years

The regal theme will extend to the gardens too with a throne placed at the top of Newby’s famous herbaceous borders, some of the longest in the country, for visitors to pose in wearing a floral crown.

A coronation tea party will also be held along the borders on bank holiday Monday, May 8.

The gardens were first opened to visitors in 1948 by Major Edward Compton, the grandfather of current owner Richard.

Then a few thousand members of the public toured the gardens each year; today around 120,000 visitors are welcomed.

Newby Hall to celebrate 75th anniversary

Lucinda Compton of Newby Hall said: "We look forward to what promises to be a fantastic season and what better way to celebrate the coronation in style with the gardens as a backdrop."

The much-loved gardens often feature on film and TV, including Peaky Blinders and Victoria, and are located at the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales.

They are filled with rare plants and shrubs in 14 stunning garden ‘rooms’, as well as boasting one of the longest double herbaceous borders in the UK, the national collection of Cornus (Dogwoods), two heritage orchards and acres of woodland.

Seasonal highlights include an Edwardian rock garden, currently under-going a six-year restoration project, bursting with spring bulbs; a rose garden filled with scent in June; the glorious 172m-long double herbaceous border, and the stunning Salvia-filled autumn garden.

Newby also hosts the popular three-day Harrogate Autumn Flower Show which this year will be held from September 15-17.

