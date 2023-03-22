New plaque marks Harrogate’s remarkable effort in erecting NHS Nightingale Hospital in 21 days
A new plaque has been erected at Harrogate Convention Centre to mark its transformation in just 21 days into an NHS Nightingale Hospital for Yorkshire and Humber during the Covid pandemic.
The plaque was unveiled by Coun Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, to recognise the invaluable contribution the Harrogate Convention Centre was ready to make when the NHS nationally was under so much pressure.
In 2020, the venue was transformed into an NHS Nightingale Hospital for the Yorkshire and Humber region, one of seven hospitals across the country built to respond to the greatest global health emergency in more than a century.
The plaque was unveiled to coincide with the third anniversary of the convention centre being converted from an event and conference space in to a 500-bed capacity hospital within three weeks.
Thankfully, the hospital was not required to treat patients with Covid-19 but was used to carry out numerous non-coronavirus diagnostic tests and outpatient appointments.
The convention centre was also chosen as part of the government’s events research programme (ERP) pilot to help get audiences back safely into the wider events sector as restrictions gradually eased.
The swift creation of the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate was thanks to the hard work and dedication of local construction and tradespeople, the borough council, NHS and convention centre staff and key workers.
Coun Richard Cooper, who is also chair of Harrogate Convention Centre board, said: "I am delighted to be able to unveil the plaque that recognise the invaluable contribution that Harrogate Convention Centre made during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It was no small feat to transform an exhibition and events venue into a fully operational hospital within 21 days.
"I would once again like to thank everyone who made this possible and sacrificed so much to deliver something so remarkable."
Craige Richardson, executive director of estates and facilities at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: "The Nightingale team worked around the clock to build the hospital.”
The hospital was built in collaboration with BAM, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust (LTHT), the British Army, NG Bailey, Silcock Leedham, Roses Medical and Brebur.