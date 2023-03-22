New plaque marks Harrogate’s remarkable effort in erecting NHS Nightingale Hospital in 21 days

The plaque was unveiled by Coun Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, to recognise the invaluable contribution the Harrogate Convention Centre was ready to make when the NHS nationally was under so much pressure.

In 2020, the venue was transformed into an NHS Nightingale Hospital for the Yorkshire and Humber region, one of seven hospitals across the country built to respond to the greatest global health emergency in more than a century.

The plaque was unveiled to coincide with the third anniversary of the convention centre being converted from an event and conference space in to a 500-bed capacity hospital within three weeks.

Executive director of estates and facilities at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Craige Richardson, leader of Harrogate Borough Council Councillor Richard Cooper, head of operations at Harrogate Convention Centre and security advisor at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Peter Foy.

Thankfully, the hospital was not required to treat patients with Covid-19 but was used to carry out numerous non-coronavirus diagnostic tests and outpatient appointments.

The convention centre was also chosen as part of the government’s events research programme (ERP) pilot to help get audiences back safely into the wider events sector as restrictions gradually eased.

The swift creation of the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate was thanks to the hard work and dedication of local construction and tradespeople, the borough council, NHS and convention centre staff and key workers.

Coun Richard Cooper, who is also chair of Harrogate Convention Centre board, said: "I am delighted to be able to unveil the plaque that recognise the invaluable contribution that Harrogate Convention Centre made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It was no small feat to transform an exhibition and events venue into a fully operational hospital within 21 days.

"I would once again like to thank everyone who made this possible and sacrificed so much to deliver something so remarkable."

Craige Richardson, executive director of estates and facilities at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: "The Nightingale team worked around the clock to build the hospital.”