New heritage map throws spotlight on Boroughbridge’s rich and fascinating past

Battle Cross - A plaque marking the Battle of Boroughbridge in 1322.

Many iconic buildings of the past no longer exist but this map points to where the remnants are, from the ancient Manor House the home of the Tancred family in the 1500s,The Langthorpe brewery, the railway station, the old mill, The Battlecross and the ancient church.

Designed by Mike Tasker and produced by Boroughbridge and District Historical Society with support from Boroughbridge Town Council and the Tourist Information point, Langthorpe Parish Council and the Boroughbridge Chamber of Trade the map compliments the recently published book by the society, Boroughbridge, a Yorkshire Town.

So historic is this small town, Boroughbridge, in fact, was the 44th “new town” to be created by the Normans.

Copies of the map are available from Boroughbridge Tourist Information Point and the library.

