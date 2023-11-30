New heritage centre to preserve Knaresborough’s wonderful history is set to be launched

A Knaresborough voluntary group is to continue its work preserving and showcasing the town’s wonderful history, archaeology and geology by launching a much-needed heritage centre.

After taking on a lease at 12 High Street in Knaresborough opposite the bus station, the volunteer-run charity Knaresborough Museum Association has major plans to refurbish and reopen it in early 2024 as a Knaresborough Heritage Centre.

As well as serving as an office base for KMA and a shop selling Knaresborough books, gifts and cards, once opened the former Printzone premises will include a multi-purpose gallery space for exhibitions, talks and workshops for children and adults.

Visitors will also be able to pop in to find out all about Knaresborough’s rich heritage and interesting places to visit in the local area.

Showcasing a rich heritage - Knaresborough Museum Association 's Chair, Kathy Allday, said the town's new Heritage Centre would need community support to do its vital work. (Picture contributed)

The group's Chair, Kathy Allday, said that, as a community group, it needed the help of the community to succeed.“We can only succeed with our exciting plans going forward with the continued support and backing of the local community," she said.

KMA will be applying for grants to help with the cost of refurbishing and equipping the premises.

It is looking for sponsors who will either help with the costs of the refurbishment plans or who are willing to make a donation to help it continue its work.

It is also appealing to tradespeople to undertake a small amount of building work.

As for the present, volunteers are busy decorating the new premises in preparation for a Christmas Craft Fayre this weekend to raise much-needed funds for Knaresborough Museum Association.

Held this Saturday from 10am to 5pm and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, the Christmas Fayre will feature a tombola and will be selling Christmas spiced punch, Knaresborough Christmas cards and books, Christmas decorations and much more.

There may be a couple of tables left from £15 per day.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

A small display will also show the work of Knaresborough Museum Association and its plans for 2024.

KMA held the town’s first-ever Community Archaeology Festival with great success, attracting hundreds of people.