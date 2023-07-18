New exhibition at stunning Goldsborough Hall throws light on Princess with close Harrogate connections

Goldsborough Hall near Knaresborough has a rich 400-year history and one of its proudest moments will be celebrated in an event to mark this summer’s National Garden Scheme which will open this Sunday, July 23.

The exhibition will mark 100 years since the arrival of Princess Mary and Viscount Lascelles to the hall.

HRH Princess Mary, only daughter of King George V and Queen Mary, married Viscount Lascelles in February 1922.

Goldsborough Hall near Harrogate will be holding an exhibition to celebrate 100 years since the arrival of Princess Mary and Viscount Lascelles to the Hall. (Picture Goldsborough Hall)

After the couple’s honeymoon and year-long renovations to the Hall, they came to live here in late December 1922. This summer’s exhibition will celebrate her life at the Hall and the changes she made.

During the 1920s, Mary and her husband hosted many Royal visitors including King George V, Queen Mary, as well as Mary’s two brothers Edward VIII and George VI.

Often the royal visitors were asked to plant trees in the Lime Tree Walk to celebrate their visit.

There are 34 trees in the Lime Tree Walk including three kings and two queens.

Much admired - HRH Princess Mary on the Terrace at Harewood House. (Picture Harewood House Trust)

Princess Mary, who lived at Harewood House from the 1930s to the 1960s, was a regular visitor and supporter of civic life in Harrogate.

In 1926, she came to Harrogate to lay the foundation stone of the town's new hospital.

In 1930, she and her husband and Sir William Ingilby of Ripley Castle carried out the official opening of the new Boys Wing at St George's House, the Northern Police Orphanage in Harrogate.

Now, 100 years on, the award-winning gardens at Goldsborough Hall are open again for the National Garden Scheme.

The highlights include two long herbaceous borders, rose garden and balustrade garden, kitchen garden and glasshouse, woodland walk, British and Yorkshire champion trees.

Owner Clare Oglesby said: 'It will be wonderful to showcase all the changes that Princess Mary made to the hall and gardens.

"It's a real testament to her hard work and amazing that we can see her vision for the gardens 100 years on.”

Hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, scones will be served in Goldsborough Hall’s Orangery.

Free guided tours will be available at noon and 2pm led by the head gardener.

There will also be a plant stall on the terrace.

Tickets are available in advance for the event on Sunday which will run from 11pm to 5pm at www.goldsboroughhall.com or on the gate costing £5 per adult; children free.

Dogs on leads are welcome.