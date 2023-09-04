New event reveals Harrogate’s amazing links to legendary Tutankhamun and thrilling discovery of pharaoh's tomb

Entitled Egyptomania, the historic event is being hosted at Ogden of Harrogate to celebrate 130 years of the family jewellers and their remarkable links to Tutankhamun on the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s thrilling discovery in the Valley of the Kings.

James R Ogden founded his jewellery business in 1893, which required him to travel widely to obtain beautiful jewels, for which the business became renowned.

When Howard Carter discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb - one of the best-preserved pharaonic tombs ever found - he invited Ogden to the Valley of the Kings to value and weigh the gold, including Tutankhamun’s coffin.

Historic expedition - Flashback to the Valley of the Kings in 1920s Egypt including Harrogate jeweller James R Ogden and archaeologist Leonard Woolley. (Picture Ogden of Harrogate)

The Harrogate jeweller became one of the first people in more than three millennia to enter the tomb.

The 1923 discovery of Tutankhamun captivated imaginations across the world.

Mr Ogden became fascinated with the spectacular finds of the day from the Middle East and this developed into a deeper understanding of archaeology.

Today, Ogden of Harrogate continues to thrive under the direction of JR Ogden’s great, great grandsons Robert and Ben Ogden.

Part of an advert for a lecture tour given in the 1930s by Harrogate jeweller James R Ogden about his archaeology expeditions to Egypt which fascinated audiences across the UK. (Picture Ogden of Harrogate)

Robert Ogden said: “The history of our business is our corner-stone and we have recently been cataloguing our archive, where we have a vast collection of our great, great, grandfather JR Ogden’s memorabilia, including a remarkable collection of 10,000 lantern slides of his travels to Tutankhamun’s tomb, and artefacts from his expeditions to Ur, Babylon, Palestine, Syria, and Assyria.

"There are also hundreds of letters that are fascinating glimpses of the key characters of that time, and their explorations.”

Some of these artefacts and letters will be on display for the first time in the new Harrogate event.

The exhibition provides an insight into the social and political context in which archaeology was practiced at that time.

In the 1920s James R Ogden got to know Howard Carter, Lord Carnarvon, Max Mallowan (Agatha Christie’s second husband) and worked particularly closely with the archaeologists Leonard and Katharine Woolley.

The exhibition includes the previously unseen letters of Katharine Woolley, a pioneering female archaeologist, that are of particular interest, as on her death she asked that all her personal documents be destroyed.

Mr Ogden employed his knowledge of the working of gold to help interpret the material found at digs, and becoming a restorer and replica maker.

He made many replicas of the artefacts found at Tutankhamun and Ur and donated them to the British Museum.

He also gave lectures showcasing his slides to fascinated audiences across the UK.JR Ogden collected hundreds of newspaper clippings about archaeological digs, some of which will also be on display.Robert Ogden says: “The Ogden archive will be made available to historians for further study."Who can’t be captivated by the adventures of these pioneers of archaeology and the mysteries they discovered?"Like fine jewels, there are no doubt more romantic and enchanting stories waiting to be unearthed.”

Egyptology, an expedition in three parts: Tutankhamun, Expeditions in Ur, and historic jewellery sales in the last 130 years, runs at Ogden of Harrogate at 38 James Street, Harrogate from September 7-21