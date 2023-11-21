New data shows stunning Harrogate is in the UK’s top ten Christmas destinations in boost to visitor economy
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the festive season approaches, families across the nation are setting off on road trips to enjoy beautiful festive scenes.
To make choosing the perfect Christmas adventure easy, data experts at car gap insurance providers, ALA Insurance, compiled a list of the UK’s top 10 Christmas road trip destinations.
The study analysed locations throughout the UK that are celebrated for their Christmas lights, decorations, festive cheer and stress-free road routes.
The factors also included most popular Christmas markets and restaurant options, traffic and weather.
The results of the study crowned Windsor as the best Christmas road trip destination, closely followed by Shrewsbury and Scarborough.
But Harrogate has also made a strong showing in the top ten for the UK, being rated number five, just a couple of places behind Yorkshire resort Scarborough.
It scored highly for its annual Christmas Fair, in particular.
UK’s Top Christmas Road Trip Destinations
1 Windsor
2 Shrewsbury
3 Scarborough
4 Llandudno
5 Harrogate
6 Whitby
7 Stratford-upon-Avon
8 Hay-on-Wye
9 Mousehole
10 Canterbury
ALA Insurance operates as a prominent online independent provider of specialised insurance products, such as GAP Insurance, Warranty, Cycle Insurance, and more.
It prides itself on delivering competitively priced policies that provide full insurance coverage and protection to customers.
For more detail, please see the methodology or ALA’s Best Christmas Road Trip Guide at: https://www.ala.co.uk/connect/best-christmas-road-trips-in-the-uk-2023-ala-insurance