Moment of history as Malcolm’s final plaque is unveiled by Harrogate Civic Society

Fellow members of Harrogate Civic Society were in attendance when the heritage plaque Malcolm had worked so hard towards had its official launch ceremony.

The subject of the plaque which Malcolm's expert knowledge fed into was the The Chapel.

Located on Grove Road in Harrogate, this stunning former Wesleyan church was built in the Italianate style in 1896 and is a Grade II listed building.

The remarkable Malcolm Neesam, who died at the age of 76 in June after a long illness, had a close association with The Chapel in Harrogate. (Picture by Tim Cook)

At the unveiling, The Chapel's owner Mark Hinchliffe paid tribute to both Malcolm Neesam and Harrogate Civic Society for their efforts in giving recognition to what he said was "magnificent building".

Originally a 1,000-seat Wesleyan Methodist chapel, The Chapel was acquired by Mr Hinchliffe in 2013 and brilliantly converted into a six-bedroom house and wedding venue.

The 7,850 sq ft space includes a vast marble atrium, six bedrooms, a ladies’ boudoir, a men’s club room and a library.

Mark Hinchliffe, owner of The Chapel, right, with Harrogate Civic Society committee member Andrew Brown at the unveiling of the 'brown plaque' erected with research by late Harrogate historian Malcolm Neesam.

It was here where he launched one of his many acclaimed books on Harrogate history - Harrogate In Fifty Buildings - back in 2018.