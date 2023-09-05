Millions of TV viewers watch Harrogate's incredible efforts to trace stories of all 1,163 names on town's 'cenotaph'

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two Harrogate men behind a milestone exhibition to uncover the stories of all 1,163 men and women on the war memorial were both interviewed on early evening ITN News last night.

Former army reservist Graham Roberts and local historian Terry-Mike Williams were shown in Harrogate talking about the memorial, which was first unveiled on September 1, 1923, and, also, a moving, new multi-media exhibition which was launched at the weekend at West Park United Reformed Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Called More than a Name on a Memorial, the exhibition looks at the lives of those whose names are inscribed on the Grade II-listed memorial.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate historian and former army reservist Graham Roberts marks 100 years since Harrogate's war memorial was unveiled. (Picture James Hardisty)

Packed with family stories, memorabilia and memories, the exhibition took the two men a total of five years to research and then put together.

Nigel McClea, chair of Harrogate War Memorial Project Group, the volunteers whose hard work has created a 12-week programme of talks, films and tours, hailed the two men’s work.

“Thanks to herculean efforts over many years much has been discovered and recorded,” Said Mr Clea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remarkable ‘Cenotaph’ Centenary was launched officially last Friday when a short commemoration led by Yorkshire Regiment chaplain Padre Ben Norton, followed by a service of blessing at West Park United Reformed Church on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate.

The cutting of a ribbon at West Park United Reform Church by Harrogate war veteran Sheila Pantin, 99, one of the first British servicewomen to enter a concentration camp in April 1945. (Picture Mike Hudson/Harrogate Photographic Society)

The ceremony saw hymns, readings and the cutting of a ribbon by Harrogate war veteran Sheila Pantin, 99, one of the first British servicewomen to enter a concentration camp in April 1945.

Among those in attendance were North Yorkshire Deputy Lieutenant Brigadier David Maddan, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, North Yorkshire Council chief executive Richard Flinton and Harrogate Charter Mayor Coun Michael Harrison.

More than a Name on a Memorial exhibition is free to enter and runs at at West Park United Reformed Church in Harrogate from 10am to 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays and from 1pm to 5pm on Sundays until Remembrance Day on November 12.