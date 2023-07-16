Masham Steam Rally 2023: All the best photos of Yorkshire Dales traction engine and tractor fair
Traction engines, vintage tractors and fairground organs gathered in their hundreds this weekend for the annual Masham Steam Rally.
The rally was first held in 1965, and conceived as a fundraiser for the upkeep of Masham Town Hall, which had been donated by the Lister family of nearby Swinton Park in 1913 but which had fallen into disrepair.
Organisers took advice from a similar steam traction fair at Pickering, and after moving to a site at Low Burton, attracted attendances as high as 22,000 people.
Several generations of the same families who showed their vehicles at the first rally have taken part in the event since and still turn out today.
Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson went along.
