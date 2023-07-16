News you can trust since 1836
Masham Steam Rally 2023: All the best photos of Yorkshire Dales traction engine and tractor fair

Traction engines, vintage tractors and fairground organs gathered in their hundreds this weekend for the annual Masham Steam Rally.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST

The rally was first held in 1965, and conceived as a fundraiser for the upkeep of Masham Town Hall, which had been donated by the Lister family of nearby Swinton Park in 1913 but which had fallen into disrepair.

Organisers took advice from a similar steam traction fair at Pickering, and after moving to a site at Low Burton, attracted attendances as high as 22,000 people.

Several generations of the same families who showed their vehicles at the first rally have taken part in the event since and still turn out today.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson went along.

Traction engine enthusiasts at Masham Steam Rally

1. Catching up

Traction engine enthusiasts at Masham Steam Rally Photo: Tony Johnson

Visitors look at the traction engines in the weather-damaged show field

2. Visitors look at the traction engines

Visitors look at the traction engines in the weather-damaged show field Photo: Tony Johnson

Traction engines at Masham Steam Rally

3. Traction engines

Traction engines at Masham Steam Rally Photo: Tony Johnson

Vintage motorbikes in the main ring

4. Motorbikes

Vintage motorbikes in the main ring Photo: Tony Johnson

