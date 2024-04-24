Major renovation is completed at treasured building in Harrogate village which was originally launched in 1890

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First opened in 1890, Hampsthwaite Village Room began its life as a reading room built of stone with a boarded roof covered in slate with interior beams exposed in a vaulted roof.

The room has served many purposes since then, undergone many changes, faced many threats and survived many challenges.

The Second World War saw troops billeted in the Village Room.

With the building's use as a reading room began to become outdated in the post-war era, it was turned into a village club room and a three-quarter size snooker table was installed.

By the 1950s, decline had set in, leading to an intervention by Hampsthwaite Parish Council in the mid-1960s when it was advised that gas and insurance bills for the building were outstanding.

The parish council discovered the Village Room was full of rubbish and broken windows with pigeons roosting in its rafters.

What’s more, all its original trustees had died or left the area.

With the help of villagers, the parish council set out to rescue the historic facility.

Hampsthwaite Village Room was reopened in November 1966 by the Chairman of the Parish Council, Mr Frank Simpson, and rededicated by the Vicar, the Reverend W.

Suthern.

Today, Hampsthwaite Village Room plays a bigger role in village life than ever, serving as a community room for meetings including the Parish Council, the Village Society Committee and the Wednesday Group, as well as parties, a library, historical archives and more.

The 12 months have seen another renewal for this remarkable building with an extensive programme of renovation and improvements, funded in the main by Section 106 money administered by North Yorkshire Council.

Bringing this 19th century facility up to date for the 21st century, solar panel has been installed with funding from The National Lottery.