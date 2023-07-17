Major project to create Harrogate’s first mosque after £500,000 deal is making progress
Having raising £500,000 to buy the derelict former Home Guard Club on on Tower Street in Harrogate last year, the Harrogate Islamic Association has set to work repairing the roof, sealing the building and winning council approval.
The building, which was originally a hospital from 1873 until 1883 before being used as Harrogate's first custom-built Masonic Hall, is looking ahead to phase two of the major renovation and conversion.
With an estimated cost of £300,000, this phase will see the clearing of the site, structural and building works across two floors, joinery and the installation of heating and electrical wiring.
The final phase, costing £50,000, will see the installation of security and lighting systems, external bollards and railing, kitchen fitting, decorations and cleaning.