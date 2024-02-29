Major Harrogate building which dominates town centre skyline has been bought by Yorkshire-based property company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A swish modern office block sitting above Harrogate Train Station, The Exchange has been acquired by Yorkshire-based property company Rushbond PLC.

Built in the mid-1960s when Harrogate was attempting to move with the times, the ten-storey-tower was designed by architect, Harold Taylor, who believed that it would be “a thing of beauty”.

One of the few Grade A office developments in the town centre, the acquisition is part of Rushbond’s strategic plan to grow its portfolio of well-located, best in class commercial assets in Yorkshire.

The firm recently purchased the iconic Bank House in Leeds – the former home of the Bank of England.

The Exchange, which has several refurbishments to its interior and exterior over the last six decades, is currently home to a wide range of businesses from software development companies to law firms and architecture practices, and also features two retail units on the ground floor.

Rushbond, which has built a reputation for transforming significant and cherished locations throughout Yorkshire, is now to undertake a programme of renovations to the building and the few remaining vacant suites – which range between 765sft to 5,300 sq ft – with a focus on upgrading the specification of the interiors and improving energy efficiency.

This is the second recent major investment in the town for the award-winning property company.

Another Harrogate landmark, Herald Buildings, the former headquarters of the Harrogate Advertiser, has recently seen work starting to transform it into a new retail and apartment scheme.

Richard Baker from Rushbond said: “The Exchange building represents an incredible asset management opportunity for Rushbond.

"There is no better address for businesses wanting to locate in central Harrogate, with stunning views across this beautiful spa town and countryside beyond.

"The transport links are second to none and there are substantial onsite car and cycle parking provisions.