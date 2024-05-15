'Lost' Harrogate rock band from the 1970s 'go viral' thanks to national music magazine Shindig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cult Harrogate rock band from the 1970s has ‘gone viral’ thanks to a national music magazine.

The new issue of Shindig magazine devotes a major six-page feature to the story of Wally, reigniting interest in the undeservedly overlooked group.

Led by Harrogate singer-songwriter Roy Webber, this brilliant band enjoyed their time in the sun in the golden age of rock in their glorious original incarnation from 1971 to 1976.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the magazine's front cover, alongside the likes of The Byrds' Gene Clark, The Humblebums, and The Prisoners, there is Wally.

Rediscovered - Led by Harrogate singer-songwriter Roy Webber, the brilliant Wally enjoyed their time in the sun in the golden age of rock music in their original incarnation from 1971 to 1976. (Picture contributed)

Described as "folk/prog-rockers who came so close to breaking through", the article charts Wally's musically rich but rollercoaster career.

Signed to legendary record label Atlantic Records after "Whispering" Bon Harris spotted them in a music competition organised by the Melody Maker at London's Roundhouse, their eponymous debut in 1974 and its 1975 follow-up Valley Gardens - both produced by the famous radio and television presenter - were well received.

Wally's stirringly melodic single Nez Perce featured Madeline Bell on backing vocals and was a Johnnie Walker record of the week on BBC Radio 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, despite successful tours, appearances on BBC 2's The Old Grey Whistle Test and the support of Yes keyboard player Rick Wakeman, the big breakthrough the band's music deserved never quite happened.

The new issue of Shindig magazine devotes a major six-page feature to the story of Harrogate rock band Wally, reigniting interest in this undeservedly overlooked group. (Picture contributed)

An unexpected reunion in 2010 saw the band release Montpellier, their first album for 35 years with new recruits Will Jackson and the late Frank Mizen.

In keeping with Wally’s second album, 1975’s Valley Gardens, their widely acclaimed third album was named after a part of Harrogate.

But, despite two incredible reunion gigs at the time compered by Bob Harris at the Royal Hall and Harrogate Theatre, that seemed to be it for Wally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Original keyboardist Paul Gerrett died in his sleep in Thailand in 2008 while guitarist Pete Cosker passed away in 1991 from a drink and drugs-related illness.

Rock band Wally back together on stage in Harrogate after a reunion in 2010 which included a new album, the impressive Montpellier, their first new recordings for 35 years. (Picture contributed)

Radio silence had descended over Wally and its five remaining members – Roy Webber, lead vocals and guitar, Paul Middleton, pedal steel and bass; Pete Sage, violin; Roger Narraway, drums; and Nick Glennie-Smith, keyboards.

Until now and Shindig magazine.

Follow Wally at @wallymusic