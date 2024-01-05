Long Lands Common volunteers set to be hard at work on Harrogate's most successful community project of recent years
Members and supporters are invited to take part in a Working Party on Saturday, January 6.
Located near Nidd Gorge between Harrogate and Knaresborough, Long Lands Common compromises 30 acres of open farmland, surrounded by fields and hedgerows, on a plateau at the source of various water courses such as Bilton Beck and, therefore, quite boggy in places.
But the ultimate vision is to reclaim the space for nature and for the people, protecting the greenbelt and offering educational opportunities on nature and the environment for Harrogate youngsters.
The aim is not to end up with a dense, dark, closed wood.
Instead this not-for-profit community initiative seeks to transform the site into a woodland with open areas including grassland, wildflower meadows, verges and thickets of thorny scrub.
Last June an incredible community effort saw volunteers plant 740 trees in a single day.
The Long Lands Common project was inspired by the successful public campaign to block the threat of a new bypass being built through Nidd Gorge.
The aim of the campaign was not only to use the land for the common good but also to transform the site into a protected haven for wildlife in the face of major housing developments across Harrogate and Knaresborough.
The 30 acres of land was secured after a hugely successful community shares appeal launched in 2020 quickly raised approximately £400,000.
This Saturday's Working Party will run from 10am to 4pm with hot drinks will be provided, if possible bring a mug.
Further Working Party Days are scheduled for later in the year – with the next one scheduled for Sunday, February 4.
There are there ways of getting to Long Lands Common.
Arrive via the Nidderdale Greenway, travelling from Bilton Lane.
Arrive via the Nidderdale Greenway, travelling from Starbeck.
Arrive via the Beryl Burton Cycle Track at Knaresborough.
To book to join a working party, call John on 07779 516 285 or book online at the Long Lands Common website: https://www.longlandscommon.org/