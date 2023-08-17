Life of much-missed and hugely respected former Harrogate mayor to be celebrated in memorial service

The service for the Scottish-born former chairman of North Yorkshire County Council and mayor of Harrogate will take place on Friday, August 25.

The late Mr Clark's family, who held a small family funeral in Scotland, say the memorial service at St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate will be a celebration of Mr Clark's life and are requesting nothing in black.

One of Harrogate’s most respected councillors across the political divide, Mr Clark, who passed away peacefully last December not long after his 75th birthday after moving back to Scotland a short time earlier, was not only a servant of the community but a keen supporter of the arts and had been chair and Honorary President of Harrogate Theatre.

A memorial service for the late Jim Clark, former chairman of North Yorkshire County Council and mayor of Harrogate and keen supporter of Harrogate Theatre, will take place on Friday, August 25. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Having been first elected for the Conservative Party in 2000 for the Harlow ward and North Yorkshire County Council in 2001, Mr Clark finally stepped down in October 2022.

During his time as a councillor on Harrogate Borough Council, he had also served as a cabinet member responsible for finance and resource.

Born in Arbroath to James and Kathleen, Mr Clark attended the University of St Andrew’s and the University of Dundee.

Prior to moving to Harrogate, this proud Scotsman had enjoyed a successful career as a chartered accountant reaching the position of Head of Entrepreneurial Services while a senior partner at Ernst and Young, one of the UK's big four accountancy firms.

Paying tribute, the former leader of Harrogate Borough Council, Richard Cooper said: “Jim was a passionate individual, a proud father and grandfather, a dry wit and a powerful advocate for his community.

"He will be greatly missed.”

Mr Clark left behind his sons Andrew and James, daughter-in-law Pamela and his three grandsons who he adored.

The service on Friday, August 25 at 2pm will be followed by refreshments at The Old Swan Hotel.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to contact Jim's son Andrew.