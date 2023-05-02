Letter of thanks from one of Harrogate 'crown jewels' to King Charles for his role in saving historic venue

As the final preparations are made for the Coronation this weekend, the Royal Hall Restoration Trust wanted to thank King Charles III for his personal role in rescuing Harrogate's most historic venue.

Built in 1903, the town's glittering palace celebrates its 120th anniversary this year having welcomed countless famous names in culture and entertainment through its doors, from Lily Langtry to The Beatles

The Grade II listed building's greatest trial came in 2001 when, such was its deterioration, English Heritage put the building on the national “buildings at risk” register.

Russell M Davidson, chair of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust which has sent the Harrogate charity's heartfelt thanks as Charles and Camilla prepare for the Coronation at Westminster Abbey this Saturday.

The grand old venue was saved - and substantially restored - when the Royal Hall Restoration Trust launched a successful £10.7 million fund-raising campaign supported by then Prince Charles in his role as patron.

The future king visited Harrogate in 2008 to lead the hall’s official reopening and has maintained a close relationship since.

In the letter, Russell M Davidson, says: "The Chair and Trustees of Harrogate's Royal Hall Restoration Trust present their compliments to Their Majesties, the King and Queen Consort, and send them all good wishes ahead of their forthcoming coronation.

"The board of the Trust would like to record its appreciation of the many years of patronage and support given to this charity by the King whilst Prince of Wales, and wish him and his Queen long life and every happiness in the years ahead."

The Trust’s volunteer members are gearing up for another special day this month on Saturday, May 27 to mark the Royal Hall’s 120th anniversary.

