Learn to sing with friendly choir which aims to support wellbeing of older men and Harrogate Hospital charity

The recent performance at Victoria Shopping Centre was designed to draw attention to the forthcoming launch of a new course encouraging men to learn to sing in public and help the local charity which has raised £2 million for Harrogate Hospital at the same time.

Harrogate Harmony Barbershop Chorus will launch the new ‘Learn To Sing In Harmony’ course on Wednesday, February 14.

As well as learning to sing in four part harmony, is geared towards potential participation in a real concert for Friends of Harrogate Hospital next month.

Harrogate Harmony Barbershop Chorus performing in Victoria Shopping Centre. (Picture contributed)

The four-week course costing £10 is aimed at both newcomers and experienced singers and will take place in a friendly and informal setting.

Please note, you do not have to read music, no experience is necessary and men of all ages are welcome.

To take part, come along next Wednesday at 7.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street at the entrance next to Primark.

For more information, visit Harrogate Harmony’s Facebook page, contact Leo on 07545 499326 or visit https://www.harrogateharmony.org.uk/

To book a place on the course, email [email protected]

Harrogate Harmony Barbershop Chorus sings for its own enjoyment and undertakes a number of local engagements every year.