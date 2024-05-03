Launch of new £30,000 Knaresborough Heritage Centre after four years of incredible work by volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family-friendly £30,000 new facility will bring Knaresborough’s extraordinary and wide-ranging history to life as never before from its attractive home on the town’s High Street.

Knaresborough Town Museum Group (TMG) was set up in October 2019 to campaign for a Town Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last five years volunteers have staged history and archaeology festivals in Knaresborough, as well as fundraising through market stalls and other events with book sales and tombola prizes.

The new Knaresborough Heritage Centre is designed to be family friendly with its own Kids Zone. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The determined effort by this small group of people who believed in the project received a major boost when it won a series of grants.

Knaresborough Town Council and the George A Moore Foundation have been particularly generous benefactors, funding vital electrical and building refurbishment work at the former print shop at 12 High Street.

The end result is a stunning new facility to be proud of.

Kathy Allday, chair of KMA, said: “The Heritage Centre is the first of its kind – by the community for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough Heritage Centre is full of fascinating history - Ruth Bulmer, Volunteer Co-ordinator, of Knaresborough Museum Association, holding a shield from a Victorian knife sharpener. (Picture James Hardisty)

“Knaresborough has a wealth of archaeology that even local people aren’t always aware of.

“We’ll display artefacts which show that people have been living in Knaresborough for an astonishing 4,000 years.”

A rolling programme of events will begin with an exhibition running five months which will showcase the unique geology of the Nidd Gorge, as well as the archaeology of the town and surrounding area.

The new Heritage Centre also contains a visitor information desk and a gift shop selling rare prints of historic Knaresborough amongst other items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workshops and guided walks are on offer,and there’s a schedule of monthly talks by guest speakers.

The dedicated children’s zone offers dressing up clothes with mirror, a small library and puzzle board as well as a Victorian school desk.

Themed activity packs are being created for children, linked to each exhibition.

And younger visitors will be able to follow Gallery Gus and Museum Maud, KMA’s time travelling characters, who explain the exhibitions at child height.

The first exhibition will include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prehistoric artefacts such as a neolithic ceremonial hand axe and Iron Age beehive quernstone

A breathtaking film using photos from the excavation of Knaresborough Castle in the 1920s which shows men in plus fours hanging over the nearby cliff edge

Articles on loan from Edward and Richard Harrison who own a nationally important North Yorkshire social history collection and who are very supportive of the Heritage Centre

Archaeology from Scriven Park including a capitol from Scriven Hall (which burnt down in the 1950s) and munitions and personal artefacts from the former WW2 army and Prisoner of War camps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several giant club moss fossils and other geological exhibits discovered locally

A second exhibition later this year will explore the town’s proud history of linen weaving, which dominated the local economy for nearly 200 years.

Although the Heritage Centre is entirely staffed by volunteers, the annual running costs including rent and utilities’ bills comes to five figures, so adult visitors are being asked to make a minimum donation of £2 each.

Children under 16 go free but should always be accompanied.