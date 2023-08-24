Launch of Harrogate's herculean efforts to mark 100th anniversary of town's war memorial and heroes who lost their lives

More than a month of special events to mark an important part of the town’s heritage will begin on Friday, September 1 with the unveiling of Harrogate's Grade II-listed war memorial.

The town’s very own ‘cenotaph’ has stood in Prospect Square facing Parliament Street since the same date in 1923, proudly recording the names of 1163 local men and women who lost their lives in two world wars.

The main focus of the centenary celebrations organised by volunteers of the Harrogate War Memorial Project Group will be a fascinating new, multi-media, immersive exhibition – More than a Name on a Memorial – which will open the same day in the West Park United Reform Church in Harrogate after a short service.

(Picture Gerard Binks)

The free-to-enter exhibition, which is being designed and constructed by local resident Terry Williams who was responsible for the highly successful exhibition The Story of Harrogate’s Railways, will run to Remembrance Sunday on November 12.

Its aim has been incredibly ambitious – to trace the stories of all of 1,163 local men and women on Harrogate War Memorial.

Nigel McClea, Chair of the Harrogate War Memorial Project Group, said: “Thanks to herculean efforts over many years by Graham, all 1163 names have been researched and much has been discovered and recorded including military units, war records, photographs, cause of death, date of death and place of burial, although more than 300 of the First World War names have no known grave."

The new exhibition is far from the only way Harrogate is marking the 100th anniversary of its war memorial

Hero on war memorial - Harrogate's 2/Lt Donald Bell VC, the first English professional footballer to join the army in WWI. (Picture contributed)

In fact, the Harrogate War Memorial Centenary Programme will run from September 1 to Remembrance Day.

September highlights of Harrogate War Memorial Centenary Programme

FROM ST LOUIS BLUES TO ROCK’n’ROLL 1914 to 1951

Thursday, September 7, 3.00pm

Harrogate's WWII ATS veteran, centenarian Sheila Pantin, will be talking about her days as an ambulance driver in the Allied advance from Normandy to Nazi Germany. (PIcture contributed)

West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate

Author of the book, Rock’n’Roll Unravelled, Derek Shelmerdine will describe how the music scene developed across two World Wars and beyond.

Free to attend but booking recommended.

SPEAK MY NAME AND I LIVE FOREVER

Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm

West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate

Terry-Mike Williams, designer of the More than a Name on a Memorial will be explaining all and why our war memorial means so much to so many.

Free to attend but booking recommended.

100 YEARS PLUS - WOMEN IN WAR

Thursday, September 14, 7.00pm

West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate

Warrant officer (WO) Catherine Munro MBE, the first British Army Female soldier to hold the role of Commonwealth Sergeant Major, will talk about the events that led to women being legally allowed to serve in the Army.

Free to attend but booking recommended.

YORKSHIRE KERNEL AND THE LAND GIRL (double bill)

Friday, September 15, 7.30pm

West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate

Badapple Theatre Company presents a theatrical double bill of war-themed stories with wit and nostalgia, capturing the ‘can-do’ spirit.

Book tickets at https://www.badappletheatre.co.uk/product/yorkshire-kernel-the-land-girl-harrogate/

GIS ‘OVER THERE’ TO THE BEATLES

Thursday, September 21, 7.00pm

West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate

Derek Shelmerdine’s talk covers how popular music evolved, from the American GIs arriving in the UK to the birth of the most famous band in rock’n’roll history – The Beatles.

Free to attend but booking recommended.

THE ROAD TO THE CONCENTRATION CAMPS

Wednesday, September 27, 3.00pm

West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate

WWII ATS veteran, centenarian Sheila Pantin, who will be celebrating her own centenary on October 21, served as an ambulance driver in the Allied advance from Normandy to Nazi Germany where she was one of the first British service women to enter a concentration camp in April 1945.

Free to attend but booking recommended.

WWI IN HARROGATE - WOMEN AND CHILDREN ON THE HOME FRONT

Thursday, September 28, 7.00pm

West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate

Dr Paul Jennings talk looks particularly at the experiences of Harrogate’s women and children during the conflict.

Free to attend but booking recommended.