Knaresborough’s historic Market Cross to be 'dressed up' fit for a king on Coronation weekend

An iconic part of Knaresborough's epic heritage is to be dressed spectacularly to celebrate King Charles's coronation.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th May 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:55 BST

With a history going back to both 1709 and 1953, Knaresborough Market Cross is to be festooned in flowers this weekend.

Although the stone base of this central feature of Knaresborough Market Place dates from the early 18th century, the towering cross is a replica.

Made by a local stone Mason Cecil Naden, it was erected for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

With a history going back to both 1709 and 1953, Knaresborough Market Cross is to be festooned in flowers this weekend.
Bearing in mind its history and royal links, Knaresborough Flower Club decided the stone cross needed to be decorated appropriately for Charles and Camilla's Coronation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

Knaresborough Town Council stepped in to offer funding to turn the club's idea into a reality.

Sometimes known as the ‘Buttery Cross’, Knaresborough Market Cross is believed to be one of the best and complete market crosses in England.

