Knaresborough’s historic Market Cross to be 'dressed up' fit for a king on Coronation weekend

With a history going back to both 1709 and 1953, Knaresborough Market Cross is to be festooned in flowers this weekend.

Although the stone base of this central feature of Knaresborough Market Place dates from the early 18th century, the towering cross is a replica.

Made by a local stone Mason Cecil Naden, it was erected for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

Bearing in mind its history and royal links, Knaresborough Flower Club decided the stone cross needed to be decorated appropriately for Charles and Camilla's Coronation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

Knaresborough Town Council stepped in to offer funding to turn the club's idea into a reality.

