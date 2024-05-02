Knaresborough Town Crier to perform historic duty for King Charles III next week

Royal honour - (Picture contributed)

Since he was appointed the town’s official officer in 2023 to make public pronouncements as required, Mark Hunter has appeared in public at all of Knaresborough’s important civic events.

But Monday, May 6 will see Mr Hunter perform a royal duty which usually comes along no more than once in a lifetime.

At noon on that day he will don his historic uniform and impressive regalia like every other town crier in the UK Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man to mark the first anniversary of the Coronation of King Charles III.

Standing on the Knaresborough Market Cross handbell at the ready, he will read out The Royal Proclamation which has been specially written for the occasion and agreed with Buckingham Palace.

The Knaresborough Town Crier, who is also the Director of Music at St John’s Church in Knaresborough, said he feels delighted and honoured to be representing the town to make this historic proclamation.

Mr Hunter said: “From medieval times, the town crier has been a primary means of news communication with townsfolk - from Royal proclamations, local bylaws, market days, to adverts and important information.

"It is a profession I am extremely proud to belong to.

”To be able to announce the first anniversary of the coronation of our King and Queen to the residents of Knaresborough is a real honour.”

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Royal Proclamation said: "As it is such a glorious occasion for the whole country, we would like to thank Jane Smith our Principal Town Crier, and all those other Criers throughout the UK, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, for taking part in this unique Proclamation at noon on May 6. God Save The King”.

The lineage of Knaresborough Town Crier goes all the way back to 1680.

The current deputy Knaresborough Town Crier is Andrew Richards.